Overcrowded buses worry commuters as COVID-19 cases rise, weather turns colder

Raquel Tomlinson describes her commute to work as an exercise in fear — forced to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other passengers on her bus, with no room for physical distancing.

"I don't feel safe for the people in this area and I don't feel safe for myself," she said. "It's just impossible on these buses."

Tomlinson works in northwest Toronto — an area hit hard by the pandemic, with more COVID-19 cases in that pocket of the city than anywhere else. It's also one of the worst-affected by the bus overcrowding.

At rush hour, bus stops at busy intersections teem with people. As soon as a bus pulls up, dozens pile off, dozens more crowd on. The bus drives off with most seats full and passengers standing next to each other in the aisle. It's a scene that repeats over and over again.

But Tomlinson, like so many others in this part of Toronto, has no choice but to push her fears aside and take the bus anyway. She relies on it to get to her job and, as an essential retail worker, she can't stay at home.

"I'm disappointed in the TTC [Toronto Transit Commission] system and the government. They should be recognizing that people's lives are in danger."

View photos Ellen Mauro/CBC News More

As COVID-19 cases rise and colder weather looms, there are growing concerns about bus overcrowding in certain parts of the city.

The Ontario government has issued guidance for transportation agencies across the province. It says passengers should maintain a two-metre distance where possible — but acknowledges that this won't always be the case. The document does not establish a limit for how many passengers should be allowed on a bus at the same time.

The TTC is aware of the overcrowding issue, but says there's no immediate solution that would ensure six-foot physical distancing on all of its buses.

"We're doing as much as we can with what's available," said TTC spokesperson, Stuart Green.

The problem is affecting Toronto's outskirts, in particular. These areas, home to many low-income essential workers who rely on public transit, have already borne a disproportionate burden of the COVID caseload in the city.

"I would love for the politicians to take the bus themselves," said Jennifer Robinson, a community leader in Malvern, a neighbourhood in Toronto's east end. "I'd love for them to have the same feeling that people who are immigrants, who are in lower-paying jobs feel."

View photos Submitted by Samuel Kitsu More

Story continues