Overcoming Pandemic Disruptions: Hear From Chairman & CEO of Movado Group in Fireside Chat

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the Chairman & CEO of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) to discuss overcoming pandemic disruptions, Movado’s adaptation to the digital world, traditional watches and smart watches and the company’s jewelry category. The event featured Movado Group Chairman & CEO Efraim Grinberg joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks in a moderated video session lasting approximately 15 minutes.

About Movado

Movado is the hallmark of some of the most famous timepieces ever created, notably the Movado Museum® Watch with its celebrated single dot dial. One of the world’s premier watchmakers, Movado has earned more than 100 patents and 200 international awards for artistry and innovation since 1881. Movado is renowned for its modern design aesthetic and is closely associated with the fine and cultural arts. Today, Movado’s watches are distinguished by this legacy of design innovation and a dedication to the future of time.

Mr. Grinberg discussed:

Overcoming pandemic disruptions

Movado Group’s adaptation to the digital world

Traditional watches and smart watches

Movado’s jewelry category

About the Speaker:

Efraim Grinberg is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Movado Group (MGI), the world-renowned watch company. MGI designs, sources and distributes Movado, EBEL, Concord, Olivia Burton, MVMT, Coach, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Scuderia Ferrari and Calvin Klein branded watches and jewelry worldwide.

Named President and Chief Operating Officer in 1990, Mr. Grinberg oversaw the Company’s initial public offering in 1993. Since that time, he has been responsible for building MGI into a global growing enterprise.

Movado is internationally recognized for its commitment to the arts, an association which is intrinsic to the brand’s identity and integrated into its marketing initiatives. Mr. Grinberg continues this legacy through his support and advocacy of the arts. He maintains active affiliations with numerous arts organizations including Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts where he serves on the Board of Directors.

Mr. Grinberg was born in Havana, Cuba in 1958 and is a graduate of Brown University.