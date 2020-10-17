There’s nothing wrong with squeezing out every drop of performance you can get from a CPU. After all, it’s the brains of your PC and you want it running optimally, if not better. That’s where overclocking comes into play.

Should you overclock your CPU? That depends on the chip and your understanding of the process. There are risks involved, and it may not be worth your time — and potentially money. Read on for more information about those risks as well as the benefits of overclocking your CPU.

What is overclocking?

If you’re unfamiliar with overclocking, it’s the process of setting your CPU multiplier higher so the chip speeds up and increases your PC’s overall performance. For serious users, it’s a common way to amplify performance. However, overclocking has its share of risks, especially for newcomers.

Overclocking typically involves the primary processor, though you can also overclock a discrete GPU for a boost in graphics processing. There is no one rule in how fast you can speed up a processor, but every overclocking project produces different results. That makes your decision to overclock rather difficult.

Is overclocking worth it? Yes — and no.

Overclocking: Do you need it?

Overclocking can be time-consuming and expensive, especially if you have little experience tinkering with PC components. In addition to changing your multiplier, you may need to alter voltage settings, fan rotation speeds, and other important, fragile fundamentals.

So when you really get down to it, do you need to overclock?

Overclocked processors are often associated with gaming, but here’s a reality check: Speeding up your CPU may not do much to improve your gaming experience. It helps particularly demanding programs run faster, certainly, but you probably won’t notice the same effect in today’s PC games. Why? Because the GPU simply does most of the work.

In games, the CPU typically deals with player input, AI, calculations — essentially everything that’s not visual. However, CPUs can take a larger, more stressful load in MMORPGs as it handles additional players, their actions, and their conversations.

Intel-i7-6700K-review-7

That said, overclocking the CPU leads to better performance in advanced 3D-imaging programs, professional video editing apps, and similar software for complex work projects. For smoother action and better graphics, overclocking your dedicated graphics card is a more reliable solution. Still, if your machine is new enough to run the latest PC games, its CPU and GPU may be sufficient without diving into the overclocking waters.

Of course, how many people overclock because they really need to? Relatively few.

Most people overclock their PCs simply because they can. Afterward, they boast about their glorious man-over-machine achievement. It’s a way to tinker with your computer and get more from it using a few simple tools. That appeals to a lot of do-it-yourself system builders who would rather start with a lower-cost, lower-speed processor and amplify it themselves.

However, this also invites a major problem common to all overclocks — overuse. You can’t give your computer steroids without drawbacks. An overclocked processor consumes more energy, produces more heat, and eventually wears out more quickly. Overclocking may cost you more money in the long run.

