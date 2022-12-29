Overall Sales Value of Pneumococcal Vaccines Market is Estimated to Cross a Revenue of US$ 13.3 Bn at a Steady CAGR of 4.1% by year 2033-end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Surge in Demand for Pneumococcal Vaccines Paves Way for Partnerships Amidst Government Bodies and Key Manufacturers. The pneumococcal vaccines industry in the U.K. is advancing at a CAGR of 2.9%.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the reports published by FMI, the global pneumococcal vaccines market is projected to have an average-paced CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The current valuation of the market is US$ 8.9 Bn in 2023. The pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to exceed a market valuation of US$ 13.3 billion by 2033. Future Market Insights analysts recorded a historical market valuation of US$ 8.5 Bn for the concerned market during the base year.

FMI has analyzed that due to the growth of the geriatric population the prevalence of pneumococcal disease is surging at a robust pace. This factor is the key stimulant behind the growth of the pneumococcal vaccine market. A major section of the urban population is inclined towards consuming tobacco and alcohol, which is leading to pneumococcal disorders like bloodstream infections, meningitis, bacteremic pneumonia, and more. Therefore, the pneumococcal vaccines market is estimated to propel at a robust pace through 2033.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7078

Additionally, the government across the developing regions is taking initiative to create awareness about bacterial pneumonia and is extending grants to the public authorities for the treatment of the same. This element prevailing in the market is likely to stir up the market landscape of pneumococcal vaccines in the long run.

Key Takeaways from the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

  • The pneumococcal vaccines market has witnessed an unprecedented surge of US$ 0.4 Bn from the base year to the current.

  • The pneumococcal vaccines market is estimated to advance forward at a moderate pace, registering a CAGR of 4.1% through the forecast period.

  • The Prevenar-13 segment by product type category has accounted for the highest share of the pneumococcal market with US$ 9,500 Mn in 2023.

  • The public authorities segment by distribution channel category is estimated to hold dominant shares, trailing at a CAGR of 6.8% through the projection period.

“Rising disposable income and a growing population of patients, coupled with initial investments received from the government is likely to curate lucrative growth prospects for the pneumococcal vaccine manufacturers.” – Says an FMI Analyst.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7078

Competitive Landscape in the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

The manufacturers in the pneumococcal vaccines market are indulging in activities that would fuel the rapid advancement of the industry through the forecast period. They are collaborating and entering into strategic partnerships with other prominent players proliferating in the market. Additionally, they are making significant investments in research and development activities to further launch products with advanced curing rates. They are entering into mergers and acquisitions to further strengthen their foothold in the market.

Panacea Biotech Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi S.A, Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd, and CSL Ltd are some of the key players in the market.

Recent Developments

  • In September 2020, a Japanese pharmaceutical company, Shinogi, made an announcement to enter into a license agreement with Hanavax, a next-generation nasal vaccine manufacturer. The agreement was likely to assist the company in research and development activities, commercialization, manufacturing, and distribution of Streptococcus pneumonia vaccines developed by Hanavax.

  • In December 2019, China-based biotechnology company, Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd. received approval from the regulatory body of China, the National Medical Products Administration for its pneumococcal-13 valent conjugate vaccine. This vaccine is also estimated to act as an alternative to Prevnar-13 for immunizing children in the age group of 6 months to 5 years.

  • In January 2018, Pfizer, one of the global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry made an announcement to reduce the price of the PCV-13 4-dose vial vaccine from US$ 3.05 to US$ 2.95 per dosage in the Gavi-supported countries.

Request Discount@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-7078

Key Segments in the Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

By Product Type:

  • Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccines

  • Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines

By Distribution Channel:

  • Pharmacies

  • Community Clinics

  • Public Health Agencies

  • Others

Table of Content

  1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

  1. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

  1. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Explore Wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Healthcare Landscape

Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market Size: Sales in the global microneedle drug delivery systems market are slated to increase at a healthy 6.6% CAGR over the forecast period, topping US$ 1.2 Bn by 2030, up from US$ 722.2 Mn in 2022.

Cryopreservation for In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Trends: The global cryopreservation for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) market is currently valued at around US$ 415.9 Mn, and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 11.2% to reach US$ 969.6 Mn by 2030.

In Vitro Fertilization Banking Services Market Growth: Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8%, the global in vitro Fertilization banking services market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 8.8 Bn by 2032.

CMO/CDMO Market Outlook: Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights into key factors driving contract manufacturing / contract development and manufacturing organization market. The study points toward skin products being the most sought-after. East Asia acquired about 20% of the market share, globally.

Nasal Spray Market Forecast: The global nasal spray market is anticipated to garner a market value worth US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5%, procuring US$ 6 Billion during the aforementioned forecast period.

About Us :

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Latest Stories

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Pistons overcame scuffle, ejections to beat Magic, 121-101

    DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were thrown out after the fight just before halftime. Moritz Wagner was tossed for Orlando and took a shot to the back of the head from Hayes and appeared to be briefly knocked out. Jalen Duren finished with seven points and

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Williamson scores career-high 43, Pelicans top Timberwolves

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored a career-high 43 points, capping it with New Orleans' final 14 points in the last 2:44 of the game, and the Pelicans narrowly outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-118 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Anthony Edwards, who scored 27 for Minnesota, missed a baseline fade for the win as time expired on a game in which the Wolves led most of the way, and by as many as 11 points, before losing their fourth straight. Williamson's 3-poin

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and