Overall Sales of Tomato Processing Machine Market Are Projected to Reach a Worth of US$ 1.9 Bn by 2033, up from a Worth of US$ 1.3 Bn in 2023-end at a CAGR of 3.6% | Expertise by Future Market Insights, Inc.

High Adoption of Tomato Processing Machine in Food Processing Industry to Propel Market Growth: Market to Surpass 1.9 Bn by 2033. The global tomato processing machines market is highly fragmented with the presence of various leading and emerging players including Chumak Company, Morning Star Company, etc

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tomato processing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to expand slowly, with a current value of US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. Given the gradual increase in demand, the adoption of tomato processing machines is expected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2033.

The market is being driven primarily by the widespread use of processed tomatoes in the food service industry in hotels, restaurants, and fast-food outlets, as a consequence of their vast uses in sectors such as home products, food processing, and snack foods. Fast food is one of the world's fastest-growing businesses, and with the expansion of the organized retail sector providing additional momentum to the market's growth, the fast-food industry is thrust ahead.

Processed tomatoes are becoming increasingly popular due to their numerous health advantages and ability to last longer. Tomato puree is an important processed product since it may be utilized in a wide range of value-added goods. The adoption of tomato processing machines is being driven by the expansion of the processed food sector. Furthermore, the urban population of emerging countries is projected to positively affect demand for processed products, fueling the market growth.

Due to the increasing popularity of fast food, particularly among the younger population, processed tomato products such as ketchup and sauces are in great demand. This is anticipated to fuel market expansion throughout the world. Furthermore, the consumption of processed tomato products has been widespread in western countries. This is due to the rising urbanization of dietary habits as well as the emergence of the middle class.

Key Takeaways from the Tomato Processing Machine Market

  • The manual mode of operation sector is expected to develop at a significant rate, with a CAGR of 5.4% during the base period of 2018-2022, and a CAGR of 2.9% in the predicted period.

  • Food processing is the dominating end-use segment for tomato processing machines, and it is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.8% during the projected period.

  • The United States holds the largest share in the market for tomato processing machines and is likely to be worth US$ 377.5 Mn by 2033.

  • The U.K. tomato processing machine market is likely to exceed $90.4 Mn by 2033, growing at a moderate CAGR of 3.4%.

  • China's tomato processing machine industry is anticipated to grow rapidly, achieving a CAGR of 5.5% over the projected period. In 2023, the country's market value is expected to be $94.1 Mn.

  • Japan's tomato processing machine industry is expected to grow at a moderate pace, with a CAGR of 3.4% during the projection period. According to FMI, the market is likely to be worth US$ 167.6 Mn by 2033.

  • During the projected period, the Korean tomato processing machine market is expected to grow at a modest CAGR of 3.9%, reaching a valuation of US$ 134.1 million by 2033.

Who is Winning?

The global tomato processing machines market is highly fragmented, with several prominent and new competitors such as Chumak Company, Morning Star Company, and others. To remain competitive, these companies must continue to spend on R&D operations to stay ahead of customer tastes and end-use industry expectations. Efforts are being made to boost their industry position. This will allow them to raise their exposure in the forum while also contributing to the continued development of tomato processing equipment.

Some of the major players in the market are J.G. Boswell Tomato Company, Chumak Company, Morning Star Company, CONESA Group, Food & Biotech Engineers (India) Pvt. Ltd., CFT Group, Avure Technologies, and JBT Corporation.

JBT Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of food and beverage technology, announced the release of its FVPGrowTM and Chopper Blender SE technologies on October 7, 2022. These technologies are intended for clients in the juice and purée processing industries that demand smaller, more adaptable apparatus on their production lines.

Market Segments Covered In Tomato Processing Machine Market Analysis

By Mode of Operation, the Tomato Processing Machines Market is Segmented as:

  • Automatic

  • Semi-Automatic

  • Manual

By End Use, the Tomato Processing Machines Market is Segmented as:

  • Processing

  • HoReCa

  • Others

By Sales Channel, Tomato Processing Machine Market is Segmented as:

  • Direct

  • Retail Sales

By Region, Tomato Processing Machine Market is Segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • The Middle East and Africa

  • East Asia

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

