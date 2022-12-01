Overall Demand for Carbon Nanotubes Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 9.5%, totaling a Revenue of US$ 2.2 Bn Between Forecast Period of 2022-32. Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc. Experts

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Expansive Application in Construction & Automotive Industry Propels Carbon Nanotubes Market to US$ 2,215.5 Mn by 2032. Increasing Manufacturing of Electrical Products in China to Remain a Key Driver for Carbon Nanotubes Market Growth

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon nanotubes market is projected to reach a value of US$ 2,215.5 Mn in 2032, with the market expanding at a prolific CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 894 Mn in 2022, the target market is driven by growing demand from various industrial verticals like electronics, plastics, and energy storage.



The inherent beneficial properties of carbon nanotubes further aid the growth of the same in the global marketplace during the forecast period. Carbon nanotubes find major application in polymers since they act as strength and weight enhancers. This boosts the demand for polymers which, in turn, has a positive impact on the target market.

Further, more and more governments are investing time and money to encourage the usage of carbon nanotubes at the domestic level which is expected to facilitate growth in the carbon nanotubes market. In addition to this, adoption of carbon nanotubes is escalating due to increasing new wind energy generation projects.

An upsurge in the demand for polymers in the electronics and electrical sector also induces market growth for carbon nanotubes. Heightened demand for engineered plastics across diverse end-use industries further propels the demand for polymer. This will have a positive impact on the target market growth during 2022-2032.

Request a Sample to Obtain Authentic Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-78

Furthermore, superior semiconducting properties are pushing the market towards high-end applications. Carbon nanotubes are also gaining usage in replacement existing computer chips, and plastic additives. Owing to flame-retardant and environment-friendly properties, carbon nanotubes are witnessing high demand. All of these factors, in addition to others, aid the growth of the carbon nanotubes market during the projected period.

Story continues

“High mechanical strength coupled with increasing usage in various end-use industries spearheads the global growth of the carbon nanotubes market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

High product costs and rising health concerns will restrict the market growth.

Escalating demand for solar cells and wind turbines will strengthen the target market prospects.

The carbon nanotubes market in North America will hold 27.9% of the global market share.

Europe’s carbon nanotubes market will account for about 21.8% of the overall market share.

On the basis of application, the polymer segment will grow at a significant rate.

The start-up ecosystem in this market is concentrating on product innovation and new technology.

Competitive Landscape

Nanocyl S.A., CNano Technology Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Arkema S.A., Bayer, MaterialScience AG, Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., Raymor Industries Inc., Klean Industries Inc., Toray Industries Inc., and Cheap Tubes among others are some of the major players in the carbon nanotubes market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are focusing on introducing and developing new products and technology. These enterprises employ strategic agreements, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations to gain a competitive advantage.

Before Buying, Visit for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-78

More Insights into Carbon Nanotubes Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global carbon nanotubes market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT), single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)), application (carbon nanotubes application in polymers, carbon nanotubes application in energy), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the polymer application segment will make the most contribution to the growth of the global carbon nanotubes market. This segment is projected to grow at a substantial growth rate during 2022-2032. Owing to their lightweight nature, composites are gaining rapid traction which, in turn, boosts the demand for the polymer segment.

Based on region, the carbon nanotubes market in North America will exhibit considerable growth during 2022-2032. The target market in this region holds about 27.9% of the global carbon nanotubes market share. Progress in nanotechnology, increasing adoption of advanced technology, and high demand for polymer production are factors that contribute to the regional market growth.

In addition, the carbon nanotubes market in Europe will account for 21.8% of the overall market share owing to growing electronics industry as well as the development of the Nanospark project. Thus, North America and Europe are two regions that are expected to present impressive growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in The Carbon Nanotubes Industry Analysis

Carbon Nanotubes Market by Product:

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)

Carbon Nanotubes Market by Application:

Carbon Nanotubes Application in Polymers

Carbon Nanotubes Application in Energy

Carbon Nanotubes Market by Region:

North America Carbon Nanotubes Market

Latin America Carbon Nanotubes Market

Europe Carbon Nanotubes Market

Asia Pacific Carbon Nanotubes Market

Middle East & Africa Carbon Nanotubes Market





Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/78

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Complete TOC with Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-carbon-nanotubes-market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Acesulfame Potassium Market Trends: By the end of the forecast period, the global market for acesulfame potassium is anticipated to expand from US$ 241.57 million in 2022 to US$ 404.9 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3% through 2032.

Agricultural Sprayers Market Demand: Global agricultural sprayers demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3,298 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to be valued at US$ 5,906.2 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Cryogenic Pump Market Growth: The global cryogenic pump market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,035 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to be valued at US$ 1,979.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

DiMethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO) Market Size: In 2022, the worldwide Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), market was estimated to be worth US$ 495.6 Million. It is expected to increase at a 5.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Personal Care Ingredients Market Value: The global personal care ingredients market is likely to accumulate a value of US$ 12,056.20 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 19,452 Million by registering a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



