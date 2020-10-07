Is Over the Wire Holdings Limited's (ASX:OTW) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of Over the Wire Holdings Limited (ASX:OTW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes "a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people." So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of AU$240m, Over the Wire Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Over the Wire Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Over the Wire Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Over the Wire Holdings does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Over the Wire Holdings' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Over the Wire Holdings. With a 25% stake, CEO Michael Omeros is the largest shareholder. Brent Paddon is the second largest shareholder owning 22% of common stock, and Naos Asset Management Limited holds about 15% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

