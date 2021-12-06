It’s all over but the post-game chat. Join us for KC Chiefs-Boncos talk later tonight

The witching hour approaches, and that means Week 13 is in the books for the Chiefs.

A little after midnight, we’ll discuss what happened in the Chiefs’ prime-time appearance against the Denver Broncos via the KC Star’s weekly SportsBeat Live post-game stream.

Join KC Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, beat writer Sam McDowell and host Herbie Teope to discuss what happened. They’ll be taking your questions and comments.