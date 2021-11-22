It’s all over but the post-game breakdown. Join us for KC Chiefs-Cowboys talk at 8:30

It’s time to talk about the most anticipated game of the NFL’s Week 11 schedule, the Chiefs’ final game before their Nov. 28 open date/bye week.

Starting at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, we’ll be breaking down today’s Chiefs-Cowboys contest at Arrowhead Stadium.

KC Star columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger, beat writers Sam McDowell and Herbie Teope and host Blair Kerkhoff will be awaiting your questions and comments.