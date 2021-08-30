Over a million customers in Louisiana without power after Hurricane Ida

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Over a million customers in Louisiana were without power after Hurricane Ida lashed the state, according to the PowerOutage.us website, which tracks power outages.

There were a total of 1,002,184 customers without service in Louisiana in the earlier hours of Aug. 30, the website showed.

Hurricane Ida plowed into Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico as a fierce Category 4 storm on Sunday. Power was knocked out Sunday night to the entire New Orleans metropolitan area, the utility company Entergy Louisiana reported.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)