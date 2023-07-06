Over the limit on just one pint – how will the English country pub survive?

If you want to know about what makes a perfect country pub then take yourself to The Salutation Inn at Ham, a small village outside Berkeley in Gloucestershire. You can drive if you want to or alternatively walk from Berkeley as I have done several times. This is a bucolic pint-worthy stroll passing a 13th-century church, green fields and woodland, where sheep do safely graze, orchards that will be heavy with fruit come autumn and the hills of the Forest of Dean in the distance.

The pub sits on a bend in the road, it is low-shouldered and has a skittle alley at its back, while its rendered brickwork is painted regulation cream. On passing through the front door, there is an immediate sense of ease, almost something metaphysical, creating a Proustian moment that says, “this is how a pub should be”. Maybe it’s the rustic nature of the interior, lived in and weathered as if generations have come and gone and left their mark; or maybe it’s the three drinking areas, which means it hasn’t been knocked through in the name of improvement. It could also be its selection of beers, several of which are brewed at the back of the pub.

As well as all this, the all-embracing feeling of familiarity and comfort that the Salutation gives is because it has a history going back to the middle of the 19th century. This is a place that has seen countless locals and visitors passing through its doors laughing and crying and telling tall tales and passing on and being remembered with a raised glass.

This is a country pub, one of many dotted throughout the British Isles, establishments that in the manner of old ships of the line have creaked and lurched as they’ve endured the storms of war, changing social patterns and economic downturns. And yet they have still survived.

Now, there could be another threat about to hit country pubs such as the “Sally”, well-meaning perhaps but some could see it as still potentially lethal. Earlier in the week, a motion was passed by the British Medical Association committing the organisation to lobby the Government to lower England’s “scandalous” drink-driving limit from its current figure of 80mg per 100ml of blood to 50mg. The latter is the case in many European countries, as well as Scotland since 2014.

As the limit currently stands it is perfectly legal to have a pint of a Session IPA, bitter or 4-4.5 ABV lager and drive. A change in the law would hardly make it worthwhile buying any kind of beer, especially as some in the BMA are advocating zero alcohol before driving as is the case in the Czech Republic.

No one suggests that driving over the limit is acceptable, but given that the current law has been in place in England and Wales since 1967, is there a need to tinker with it at the expense of one of our great rural institutions? After all, the rural inn is not just where we go for a pint or two or a plate of pan-fried this or that. It is where we go to meet people, to watch them and to listen to them, and to talk with friends about the ways of the world. All in the company of a comforting glass of cool, amber-hued beer with which to slake the thirst of gossip.

However, the world of the country pub is shrinking. Public transport in rural areas is scanty and sketchy, while many villages now have the postal address of the Old Inn to go alongside the Old Smithy and the Old Post Office. Covid also had its effects and saw many turn their back on the pub and stay at home. The drinks-led country pub, one whose idea of food will be crisps, nuts and the odd meat pie, is becoming uncommon, and pubs have discovered that they have to offer food in order to survive.

Ethan Davids owns and operates the Chickpea Group, which has a handful of mainly rural pubs in the South West. Even though beer is an important part of the group’s offer (Davids also has a share in the Rude Giant Brew Co), food is crucial to attracting customers.

“When people come to us, they join us for the experience, as we are food led,” he says. “We don’t encourage drink driving, obviously, and part of the problem is that there are poor transport links in rural areas which have made visiting rural pubs difficult. However, we find a lot of our customers, because the pubs are destination pubs, usually have a designated driver. Also, the growth of low- and no-alcohol beers, mirrored by a similar quality in wines of that ilk, have helped, so I don’t think a change in the limits will kill the pub.”

Interestingly enough, he believes that there are far greater challenges facing his pubs: “The cost of energy and, even more of a big issue, staffing shortages.”

For Dani Mountain, who together with Tom Norton runs the White Horse in the Suffolk village of Edwardstone, two miles from the nearest bus stop, low- and non-alcoholic options are essential. The sales of low- and no-alcohol in the UK have more than doubled since 2019 and jumped 23 per cent in the past year alone. According to the British Beer and Pub Association, 85 per cent of pubs now offer at least one no- or low-alcohol beer.

“People in general have cut back on their drinking since Covid,” she says, “and having an offer that includes something they can have if they are the designated driver or just choosing not to partake in alcohol is necessary for any pub, not just those of us in the country. Upping our coffee and soft drinks game has also helped our afternoon trade and is great for encouraging families and to become a bit more of a hub in the community rather than just the place to neck some pints.”

Drink driving is an emotive subject, but it might be worthwhile to consider that England and Wales already has the most rigorously and robustly enforced drink-driving laws in Europe as well as offenders being more heavily penalised than in European countries with lower limits. Besides, according to Christopher Snowdon, head of lifestyle economics at the Institute of Economic Affairs, lowering the drink-driving limit in Scotland in 2014 was expected to bring down traffic accidents and road deaths. He has been quoted as saying it did nothing but damage the pub trade.

As both Ethan Davids and Dani Mountain demonstrate, country pubs need to be nimble and forward-thinking in order to survive not only a change in drink-driving laws but all the other storms heading their way. However, I believe that country pubs will retain their special status and we will long remain contented by time spent in a sun-flecked beer garden or later on in the year alongside a log fire, in front of which a drowsy Labrador lies, and raise a glass to this most timeless of places.

