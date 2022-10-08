Over half of Ukraine’s tanks ‘captured’ from Putin’s forces, says UK

Repurposed Russian tanks now makes up a large part of Ukraine’s military hardware, British defence chiefs have said in their latest update.

Ukraine has likely captured at least 440 Russian Main Battle Tanks, and around 650 other armoured vehicles since the invasion began in February, the intelligence update said on Friday.

“Over half of Ukraine’s currently fielded tank fleet potentially consists of captured vehicles,” the Ministry of Defence said.

“The failure of Russian crews to destroy intact equipment before withdrawing or surrendering highlights their poor state of training and low levels of battle discipline.

“With Russian formations under severe strain in several sectors and increasingly demoralised troops, Russia will likely continue to lose heavy weaponry.”

Russian troops have suffered heavy losses and tried to evacuate their wounded along with equipment from the southern region of Kherson, according to reports.

Vladimir Putin’s men are struggling to control territory amid a ferocious advance by Ukraine’s military.

The Russians were seen evacuating around 150 wounded soldiers in Kherson and Luhansk, using the nearest crossings across the Dnipro River.

With the Russian army retreating under the blows of Ukrainian forces armed with Western weapons, Vladimir Putin raised the stakes by annexing four Ukrainian regions and declaring a partial mobilisation of up to 300,000 reservists to strengthen the front line.

The call-up has triggered chaos, with the military struggling to provide supplies for new recruits, many of whom were told to buy medical kits and other basics themselves and were left to sleep on the floor while waiting to be sent to the front, AP reports.

Hundreds of thousands of men fled the mobilisation, swarming Russia’s borders with ex-Soviet neighbors.

Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk region (AFP via Getty Images)

After suffering a string of major defeats in recent weeks, the Kremlin has vowed to defend itself with all means available - not ruling out the use of its nuclear weapons.

Story continues

US president Joe Biden said on Thursday night the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee on Thursday, Mr Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is “a guy I know fairly well” and the Russian leader was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons”.

He added: “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Some observers have argued that NATO could strike Russia with conventional weapons if Mr Putin presses the nuclear button.