Over Half of Mumbai's Slum Residents May Have Had Covid-19. Here's Why Herd Immunity Could Still be Far Away

Last month, researchers in one of India's largest cities made a surprising discovery. Of the nearly 7,000 blood samples taken from people in Mumbai's slums, 57% tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

While some were alarmed by the results of the study conducted by the Mumbai authorities and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, others were optimistic. Mumbai's slums, where social distancing is nearly impossible, might now have some of the highest levels of immunity in the world — only 23.5% of samples taken by India's National Center for Disease Control tested positive for antibodies in Delhi and 14% tested positive in New York, in a study sponsored by the New York State Department of Health.

Scientists believe it's likely that recovering from coronavirus leaves a person with some immunity, but it's not clear how strong it is or how long it lasts. Herd immunity is the idea that a disease will stop spreading once enough of a population becomes immune — and is appealing because, in theory, it might provide some protection for those who haven't been ill.

If more than half of people in Mumbai's slums had contracted coronavirus, could they be approaching herd immunity — without a vaccine?

One expert thought so.

"Mumbai's slums may have reached herd immunity," Jayaprakash Muliyil, chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee of India's National Institute of Epidemiology, said, according to a Bloomberg report. "If people in Mumbai want a safe place to avoid infection, they should probably go there."

But others have been more cautious. David Dowdy, an associate professor in epidemiology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said it was possible that the researchers had used a test that created false positives.

And Om Shrivastav, an infectious diseases expert in Mumbai, cautioned that, less than eight months into the virus' existence in society, it was too early to make any "decisive, conclusive statements."

If Mumbai's slums are on the brink of herd immunity, it has come at a cost. Of India's more than 2 million coronavirus cases, about 5% of those infections were reported in Mumbai, the country's commercial capital. As of Monday, more than 6,940 people had died in the city, according to the city's health authorities.

The risk of a high death toll is exactly why India's health authorities say the country is not aiming for herd immunity. "Herd immunity can be achieved through immunization -- but that is in future," health official Rajesh Bhushan told reporters last month.

What is herd immunity?

Herd immunity works like this: Assume that each infected person infects three more people. If two of those three people are immune, then the virus is only able to make one person sick. This mean that fewer people are infected by the illness — and over time, even people who aren't immune end up being protected as they are less likely to be exposed to the virus.

The level of immunity needed in a population depends on the disease. Scientists don't yet know what proportion of a population needs to be immune to achieve herd immunity for the novel coronavirus.

Currently, scientists believe that each person infected with coronavirus infects between 2 to 2.5 people, according to the World Health Organization. But that number can be affected by other measures — a lockdown, for instance, could bring down the number of people that each person with coronavirus infects.

It's hard to know what the threshold is for herd immunity. Initially, some estimates put the figure at 70% to 90%. Adam Kleczkowski, a professor in mathematics and statistics at the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, calculates it at 50% to 75%, based on what scientists know about how the virus transmits.

With measles, for instance, researchers at the start of the 20th century noticed that infections declined when 68% of children had immunity. But Dowdy points out that measles outbreaks in areas where people are opting not to get vaccinated against measles shows how immunity can be lost.

Building up the level of immunity in a population can happen in two ways. People can become immune by being vaccinated, or they catch the virus and develop natural immunity by recovering from it.

And that's where things get controversial.

The United Kingdom initially said that it would allow the spread of coronavirus within the country to build up to herd immunity. That approach came under fire, with critics warning that it would come at a heavy price: overburdened health systems and unnecessarily high death tolls. The UK — which backtracked on its herd immunity strategy — now has more confirmed coronavirus deaths than most countries. Of the 20 countries most affected by coronavirus, the UK has the highest mortality rate, with 69.63 deaths per 100,000 compared to the US' 52.28, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

