Over to you Eddie Nketiah: Arsenal need striker to seize chance to keep title pace

Eddie Nketiah has been in this situation before, and he performed well under significant pressure. Now, in a different scenario and with a different kind of prize in Arsenal’s sights, they desperately need him to do so again.

The loss of Gabriel Jesus to a long-term injury represents, in Mikel Arteta’s words, a “huge blow” to an Arsenal team that had been transformed by the Brazilian’s arrival from Manchester City. There can be no questioning that. For Nketiah, though, it represents a huge opportunity.

Consistent starts and minutes now await the 23-year-old, for the first time this season. On his shoulders lies the responsibility to lead the line and, alongside that, to lead Arsenal’s title charge.

Can he handle it? Nketiah will no doubt point to the end of last season as proof of his quality, especially when he is given a sustained run in the team. He started the final eight games of the campaign, scoring five goals and playing with an all-round physicality that felt different, fresh and exciting.

Nketiah’s argument is that a striker needs rhythm in order to produce their best performances. Playing a few minutes off the bench, every now and then, is no way to build familiarity with your team-mates or sharpness with the ball. He would say it is no coincidence that he looked more and more comfortable in Arteta’s system when he was starting consecutive matches.

This season, his action has once again been limited. That is far more of a reflection of the quality of Jesus, though, than it is an indication of Arteta’s view of Nketiah. If the Arsenal manager did not rate his academy graduate, he would not have handed him a five-year deal — with a significant salary — in the summer.

“I have more faith in him every single day,” Arteta insisted before Arsenal’s meeting with West Ham United on Boxing Day. “We see every day what he brings to the team, what he is as a human being and the way he is developing as a player.

“We got a great response last year when we needed him and he did really well for the team. He is ready. That is why he signed his contract. He is a key player in our squad and he is going to have chances to play.”

Whether Nketiah will play like Jesus is, of course, another matter. The Brazilian’s main impact has not been on the scoresheet — he scored five goals in 20 games before the World Cup — but on his team-mates. The likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka have all played more dangerously this season, in large part because of the selfless work produced by Jesus in front of them.

The case of Odegaard provides a fine example. Arsenal’s captain is the side’s top scorer so far this season, with six goals in 13 league games. Last season, with Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack for much of the campaign, Odegaard scored seven goals in 36 appearances.

It is a similar story with Martinelli, who struck six league goals in the entirety of last season and already has five to his name this time around. Xhaka, meanwhile, has scored as many league goals in 14 games of this season as he notched in the last three campaigns combined.

Nketiah is a different player to Jesus — a more natural goalscorer, but less of a creative force. He will not bring other players into the game as effectively as the Brazilian, but perhaps that will not matter if he can score more of the goals himself. Arteta will not care who finds the net, and neither will Arsenal’s supporters.

The concern for Arsenal will be that, this season, Nketiah has not been quite as deadly with his finishing as he would have hoped. His tally so far is three goals, from a total of 19 appearances in all competitions.

The counter-point, however, is that he has not yet started in the Premier League. A more fair statistic would therefore be this: Nketiah has scored three goals in the seven matches he has started in all competitions. That is evidently a commendable strike rate, no matter the opposition.

In an interview with Telegraph Sport this summer, Nketiah explained some of the physical challenges he has faced in senior football. Muscular strength arrives at different times for different players and it was only recently, after an enormous amount of gym work, that Nketiah finally began to feel confident in his own physique.

He is not, he told Telegraph Sport, at his “finished build”, and that means he is not the finished article. But the World Cup break has given Nketiah time to prepare for this opportunity, physically and mentally, and Arteta clearly believes his striker will be able to deliver.