Over a dozen Los Angeles deputy trainees hit by a SUV, California officials say

A SUV struck more than a dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department trainees on a run, leaving some critically injured, California news reports say.

The collision took place at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Whittier near a sheriff’s training facility, KTTV reported.

About 40 to 50 recruits appeared to be running together when some were hit, KABC reported.

News outlets reported 15 to 21 of the trainees were injured.

Aerial videos show a damaged SUV crashed at the scene. It was unclear if the driver had been apprehended.

This is a developing story.