Over-capacity Saint John jail under renovation

An over-capacity provincial jail in Saint John is undergoing renovations to expand in case of "extreme population pressure or reduced bed space availability."

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for the province's department of justice and public safety, confirmed "under-utilized" areas of the Saint John Regional Correctional Centre are being renovated to create emergency living spaces for "short-term overflow requirements."

Downey said there are currently 146 people incarcerated in the provincial jail on Old Black River Road. The province's website says the institution's capacity is 120.

Tyler McLean, spokesperson for the department of transportation and infrastructure, said the space will be able to accommodate 40 incarcerated people.

Renovations began in March and are scheduled to take three to five months to complete, with a price tag of between $300,000 and $350,000.

In an interview with reporters at the legislature last week, Public Safety Minister Kris Austin said he'd toured the Saint John jail in December, and some incarcerated men were sleeping in the gym due to flooded cells and overcrowding.

Others, he said, were released with ankle monitors.

"How is that keeping the public safe, keeping corrections officers safe?" he said, adding "we know these capacity issues continue in New Brunswick, and we have to build more capacity."

The province plans to build a new jail on the outskirts of Fredericton, which Austin said is necessary due to over-crowded provincial correctional facilities.

Austin told reporters some incarcerated people had been released to the community with ankle monitors due to capacity constraints in jails.

"I’m not a minister that believes in ankle bracelets," he said. "If you’re convicted of a crime, and sentenced, you need to fulfill your sentence."

Earlier this year, Fredericton city council approved rezoning for land near Lincoln Heights for the proposed corrections facility, despite vocal pushback from residents. The rezoning had previously been rejected by the city's planning advisory committee.

Story continues

Four city councillors voted in opposition, including councillors Cassandra LeBlanc, Ruth Breen, Margo Sheppard, and Kevin Darrah, who represents the area where the jail is going.

Fredericton mayor Kate Rogers said she'd previously told the province, "‘'We’ve got to build the best correctional facility that this province has built, we have to put supports in, we have to ensure that it’s a facility where people can actually rehabilitate and reintegrate into society.’”

With files from Savannah Awde and John Chilibeck

Marlo Glass, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal