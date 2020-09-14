With Over 92,000 New Cases, India's Covid-19 Tally Breaches 48 Lakh-mark; Death Toll Climbs to 79,722

India’s COVID-19 case tally crossed 48 lakh with 92,071 new infections being reported in a day, while over 37.8 lakh people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 78 per cent on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 48,46,427, while the death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.64 per cent. There are 9,86,598 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 37,80,107 people have recovered, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,72,39,428 samples have been tested up to September 13 with 9,78,500 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the 1,136 fresh deaths, 416 were reported from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 80 from Uttar Pradesh, 74 from Tamil Nadu, 68 from Punjab, 66 from Andhra Pradesh, 58 from West Bengal, 34 from Madhya Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 19 from Haryana, 16 each from Assam and Chhattisgarh, 15 each from Puducherry, Rajasthan and Gujarat, 14 each from Kerala, Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and 13 each from Jharkhand and Telangana.

Twelve fatalities were reported from Uttarakhand, 10 from Odisha, six from Tripura, four each from Goa and Himachal Pradesh, three from Sikkim while Chandigarh, Ladakh, Manipur and Meghalaya have registered one fatality each. Of the total 79,722 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 29,531, followed by 8,381 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 7,265 in Karnataka, 4,912 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,744 in Delhi, 4,429 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,945 in West Bengal, 3,210 in Gujarat and 2,356 in Punjab.

So far, 1,762 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,236 in Rajasthan, 975 in Haryana, 974 in Telangana, 878 in Jammu and Kashmir, 822 in Bihar, 626 in Odisha, 555 each in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, 469 in Assam, 439 in Kerala and 414 in Uttarakhand. Puducherry has registered 385 fatalities, Goa 290, Tripura 200, Chandigarh 93, Himachal Pradesh 77, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 51, Manipur 46, Ladakh 40, Meghalaya 26, Sikkim 14, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh 10, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. ”Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.