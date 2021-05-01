Over 90 people found in possible human smuggling case, some with COVID-19 symptoms: Police

EMILY SHAPIRO and ALEXANDRA SVOKOS
·1 min read

More than 90 people were found "huddled together" in a home in Houston in a possible case of human smuggling, the Houston Police Department said Friday.

No one was seriously injured, but Houston Police Assistant Chief Daryn Edwards said, "We are concerned that there may be some positive COVID cases inside the house."

Some people have fevers and some have lost their sense of smell and taste, Edwards said at a news conference.

The Houston police confirmed to ABC station KTRK late Friday that at least five people had tested positive for COVID-19.

PHOTO: Police officials cordon off the street near 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, April 30, 2021. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
PHOTO: Medical practitioners wear personal protective equipment before entering 12200 Chessington Drive in southwest Houston, April 30, 2021. (Adrees Latif/Reuters)
The health department had sent workers to the scene to conduct rapid testing, Edwards said.

No children were inside. About five women were in the house and the rest were men, he said.

They told police they hadn't eaten in awhile, Edwards said, and they were brought food and water.

PHOTO: Police and first responders gather outside a home in Houston where officials say more than 90 people were found &#39;huddled together&#39; in a possible case of human smuggling, April 30, 2021. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle)
PHOTO: Assistant Chief Edwards Daryn speaks to the press in Houston about a potential smuggling case after dozens of people were found inside a residence on Chessington Drive in Houston, April 30, 2021. (Houston Police )
Houston police said they were made aware of a kidnapping call Thursday night, and authorities worked through the night to try to find the kidnapping victim's location. Authorities executed a search warrant at a two-story Houston house and determined this was a "human smuggling investigation," Edwards said.

PHOTO: Police and first responders gather outside a home in Houston where officials say more than 90 people were found &#39;huddled together&#39; in a possible case of human smuggling, April 30, 2021. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle)
Over 90 people found in possible human smuggling case, some with COVID-19 symptoms: Police originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

