Over 80% of COVID-19 patients have this vitamin deficiency; learn more about it

Over 80% of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain have vitamin D deficiency, according to a new study, and reported by ANI.

What does Vitamin D do?

Vitamin D is a hormone the kidneys produce that controls blood calcium concentration and impacts the immune system.

Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to a variety of health concerns, although research is still underway into why the hormone impacts other systems of the body.

Many studies point to the beneficial effect of vitamin D on the immune system, especially regarding protection against infections.

"Vitamin D treatment should be recommended in COVID-19 patients with low levels of vitamin D circulating in the blood since this approach might have beneficial effects in both the musculoskeletal and the immune system," added Hernandez.

The researchers found 80 per cent of 216 COVID-19 patients had vitamin D deficiency, and men had lower vitamin D levels than women.

Can Vitamin D predict good/bad health?

In a way, yes.

In ageing men, free, circulating vitamin D levels in the blood can help in understanding and predicting the future health risks, suggested findings of a recent study.

The study also suggests the free, precursor form of vitamin D found circulating in the bloodstream is a more accurate predictor of future health and disease risk, than the often measured total vitamin D.

It has been associated with a higher risk for developing many ageing-related diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and osteoporosis.

Since vitamin D deficiency is associated with multiple serious health conditions as we get older, this study suggests that further investigation into vitamin D levels and their link to poor health may be a promising area for further research.

Here are some benefits of Vitamin D

The body produces a good amount of vitamin D through exposure to sunshine, but during the winter months, and the ongoing pandemic, many of us are not getting the requisite amount of sun during the day. It's estimated that around 50% or more of our population have some level of vitamin D deficiency.

So how do you benefit by Vitamin D? The experts at INSIDER magazine, say:

The benefits of vitamin D include helping the body absorb calcium and phosphorous to maintain healthy bones and a strong immune system.

Low vitamin D levels have been associated with a greater risk of depression, cancer, and COVID-19.

How to increase your vitamin D levels?

Numero uno suggestion that most doctors will give is: Get some morning sun. An early morning in your locality, and soaking in the rising sun is the best way to get your daily dose of vitamin D.

Second, fatty fish, mushrooms, eggs and cheese etc are also great ways to get some vitamin D.

Third, consider taking a vitamin D supplement. "If you're deficient in vitamin D, that does have an impact on your susceptibility to infection," Dr. Anthony Fauci has been known to saying. "I would not mind recommending—and I do it myself—taking vitamin D supplements." However, make sure you consult your doctor before you begin on a supplement plan.

