Over 80 crore vaccine doses administered in India

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): With the ongoing Nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 80 crore vaccine doses so far, the official government data said in a statement.

Out of these 80 crore vaccine doses, the country had made a historic move by administering around 2.5 crore vaccine doses, only on Friday.

According to the official data, India has recorded 35,662 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,40,639 at present.

Presently, the daily positivity rate stands at 2.46 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 2.02 per cent.

With 33,798 people recovering from the COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the recovery tally has gone up to 3,26,32,222. Currently, the recovery rate stands at 97.65 per cent.

The ministry stated that India has conducted around 55.07 crore COVID-19 tests so far. (ANI)