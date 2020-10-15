With Over 67k Fresh COVID Cases, India’s Tally Reaches 73,07,098

India on Thursday, 15 October, reported 67,708 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s tally to 73,07,098 as the death toll rose by 680 to reach 1,11,266.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,12,390 active cases across the country, while 63,83,441 patients have been discharged, and one had earlier migrated.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health on Thursday said that India's doubling time has sharply increased to 70.4 days, from 25.5 days in mid-August. This indicates a substantial fall in the daily new cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the total cases, the ministry said.

. Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRain-Related Incidents Claim At Least 30 Lives in Telangana . Read more on Coronavirus by The Quint.