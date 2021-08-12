Over 62K Apply for Admission at Hyderabad University, Most for Integrated Science Course

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has received a total of 62,458 applications for various undergraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22. Out of the total applications received, IMSc sciences – a five-year integrated course has seen the most number of students applying for the course with 5595 registrations.

It is followed by MSc Chemistry with 4349, MSc physics at 3499, IMA, five-year integrated social sciences (EC/HS/PS/SL/AN) with 2664, MA English with 3004, and MCA with 3914.

The highest number of applications have been received from Telangana with 18221 registrations followed by Kerala with 7968, Uttar Pradesh with 4435, Andhra Pradesh at 5551, West Bengal with 5922 and Orissa with 3824 applications.

From the general category, as many as 37.28 per cent had applied, 32.71 per cent from OBC, 5.23 per cent from EWS, 16.01 per cent from SC, and 8.75 per cent from ST. Out of these 47.73 per cent are males; 52.26 per cent are females and 11 applications fall under the transgender category.

The varsity is yet to the entrance exams dates and it will be notified once the pandemic situation improves. The university will conduct the entrance exam in offline mode for admissions. Students will have to mark their responses on the OMR sheet.

A total of 2272 seats are being offered for admissions to 114 courses, which includes 17 integrated courses, 45 PG courses, 9 MTech and 45 PhD programmes.

Prof B J Rao, vice-chancellor, UoH said, that “In addition to the growing number of applications, there has been a 5-6 fold increase in the applications received from foreign students. The Institution of Eminence tag has created a positive image among the student community who want to be a part of the institution.”

