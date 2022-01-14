Over 600 active COVID infections reported by health unit

Pembroke – The Omicron variant continues to take its toll on Renfrew County and District with the local health unit reporting 601 active cases on Tuesday, down slightly from the 669 active cases reported the day before.

COVID infection numbers continue to climb with 2,066 total cases since the pandemic began. There have been 16 deaths attributed to COVID by the health unit. Two deaths were reported in the last week since the Leader went to press.

Active cases continue to increase rapidly with 26 new cases reported on Tuesday and 149 new cases reported on Monday, which would factor in cases from the weekend.

Renfrew Victoria Hospital (RVH) has reported the COVID outbreak at the hospital is declared over. At Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) the outbreak which had been reported on 2nd Medical is under control according to the hospital.

“Regular testing is taking place and we are hopeful this may be declared over in the coming days,” a release from the hospital stated.

PRH currently has 11 admitted COVID-positive patients that are being cared for. The news release from the hospital noted the hospital is experiencing staffing challenges related to COVID, COVID symptoms and isolation periods.

“However, to date we have been able to manage through this,” the release continued.

Ontario began differentiating hospital admission reports if people in hospital with COVID were admitted for reasons other than the virus. Reports show 46 percent of people currently in Ontario hospitals with COVID were admitted for reasons other than the virus. Health Minister Christine Elliott explained this is to distinguish the data in public health reporting.

“While this doesn’t change the serious situation in Ontario’s hospitals, it is important to share this data to provide additional context on the state of the pandemic,” she stated.

There are 3,220 people in hospital with COVID in Ontario and around 54 percent were admitted because of the virus. Ontario has 477 people in ICU with COVID. Around 83 percent of those were admitted because of COVID and the remaining 17 percent for other reasons. Hospitalizations in Ontario attributed to COVID are at the highest point since April 2021 in the pandemic. However, the death rate is nowhere near the highest points seen in May 2020 and January 2021.

A press release from the health unit noted with increased community transmission of COVID-19 and in particular, the new Omicron variant of concern, Renfrew County hospitals are also seeing an increase in the number of asymptomatic residents presenting at local Emergency Departments for a COVID-19 test or for the treatment of mild cold-like symptoms which are likely an indication they have the virus. While all Emergency Departments remain open and available to treat those in need of urgent care, Dr. Robert Cushman, Acting Medical Officer of Health, reminded residents Emergency Departments are not the place for asymptomatic testing, or the treatment of mild symptoms presumed to be affiliated with the virus.

“We recognize that there is a certain amount of stress and anxiety that comes from seeing increased transmission in our communities and that asymptomatic individuals want reassurance that they are well, however, these individuals need to stay home, follow the latest isolation and self-monitoring guidelines and connect with their primary care physician or the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre if they have questions about their health or what they should do,” said Dr. Cushman. The RCVTAC service is available 24/7 by calling 1-844-727-6404.

According to the new provincial COVID-19 testing guidance which came into effect December 31, 2021, PCR testing eligibility has been greatly reduced. Highlights of the new guidance include the following:

• Symptomatic testing is available for high-risk individuals, and individuals who work in high-risk settings.

• Individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are now presumed positive and should follow isolation and/or self-monitoring guidelines.

• Testing for asymptomatic contacts of cases is generally no longer recommended – unless directed by Public Health.

• Positive rapid antigen tests no longer require PCR confirmation. Individuals who now test positive using a rapid antigen test must follow isolation guidelines.

Debbi Christinck, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader