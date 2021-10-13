Over 57,000 People Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum — and It's $20 on Amazon Right Now

The Serum With Over 57,000 Five-Star Ratings That Provides "Unbelievable Results" Is on Sale

What do vitamin C, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid all have in common? They're the star ingredients of the highly-regarded TruSkin Vitamin C Serum. Thousands of Amazon reviewers (and not to mention, HBO star Alexandra Daddario) have made the age-defying formula a staple in their regimen for a handful of reasons; it can cure anything from cystic acne to hyperpigmentation to wrinkles (and the list doesn't stop there.) In fact, the on-sale serum works so well, many say it surpasses the work of luxury products.

There are many benefits to including vitamin C in your skincare arsenal: It can help slow down the aging process, combat sun damage, and brighten your skin for a more even-toned complexion. As ​​board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry, previously shared with InStyle, "The antioxidant activity of vitamin C protects against UV-induced damage caused by free radicals, which will prevent accelerated aging and skin cancer. It also boosts firmness by regulating collagen production."

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

Shop now: $20 (Originally $30); amazon.com

The transformative serum has acquired over 57,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who claim it's made them look years below their age; "magic potion," "fountain of youth," and "miracle in a bottle" are repeated remarks throughout the reviews section. Mila, dark circles, age spots, large pores, bumpy texture, and dullness are some of the concerns that can be treated with the serum, and many have witnessed positive results almost instantly. Even better, it's suitable for sensitive skin, with reviewers claiming the fast-absorbing formula doesn't cause breakouts or leave them feeling oily.

"I am a 43-year-old wife, mom of teen girls, and middle school math teacher,″ wrote one customer. "That equals stress on my skin. I also live in Texas (read sun damage). I do take care of my skin, but lately it has been less than perfect. Two weeks of using this serum, and my 17 year old tells me I look like I am in my 20's, rather than 30's. Fine lines are going away. Acne scars [are] fading. Pigmentation is evening out. Even my neck and jawline are smoother."

"Where has this been all my life? This stuff is amazing," shared another. "I started to use this and saw immediate results... My husband has even noticed a difference after using it for a week, and has said things like 'your face is glowing,' 'you look different, younger,' 'whatever you are doing is working.' Bottom line, if you're in search of an anti-aging serum, stop looking and buy this."

The TruSkin Vitamin C Serum is on sale for $20 on Amazon for a limited-time. Hurry and grab a bottle of the "real life filter" before the thousands of devoted fans clear the retailer's inventory.