Over 50? Strength Training 3 Days A Week Is Your Key To Weight Loss, Experts Say

Anyone in their 50s with a long-term weight loss goal understands it takes consistency, commitment, motivation, and a whole lot of patience. But don’t take it personally. If you're in a rut and those extra pounds won’t budge, you’ve come to the right place.

First, let’s clear the air. If losing weight seems extra hard with age, it’s not just you, says Virginia Weaver, MD, a bariatric surgeon and weight management specialist at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Cordova, Tennessee. In fact, most women gain around 10 to 15 pounds during and after perimenopause, she explains.

“This also comes on the heels of most women experiencing mild to moderate weight gain in their thirties and forties , regardless of whether or not they have children,” Dr. Weaver adds. This is often due to a more sedentary lifestyle as women try to maintain a healthy work-life balance and exercise gets put on the back burner, she notes.

Fear not: It *is* possible to lose weight in your 50s, and the key is adopting consistent, sustainable habits that work for your lifestyle, says Kimberly Gomer, RD, a Miami-based registered dietitian who specializes in weight loss, diabetes, cholesterol, and polycystic ovary syndrome. “Focus on progress, not perfection.”

Meet the experts: Betul Hatipoglu, MD, is an endocrinologist, professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and medical director of the Diabetes and Metabolic Care Center at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Virginia Weaver, MD, is a bariatric surgeon and weight management specialist at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Cordova, Tennessee. Kimberly Gomer, RD, is a Miami-based registered dietitian who specializes in weight loss, diabetes, cholesterol, and polycystic ovary syndrome.

Why It Can Be Harder To Lose Weight As You Get Older

There are multiple reasons for difficulty losing weight in your 50s, but a big one revolves around hormonal changes and reduced estrogen levels, especially between perimenopause and menopause, says Betul Hatipoglu, MD, an endocrinologist, professor of medicine at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, and medical director of the Diabetes and Metabolic Care Center at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

Due to the declining hormones as you undergo these reproductive changes, your body triggers a stress response which can increase insulin resistance and lead to weight gain, she explains. Menopause is also known to slow down your metabolism further affecting your ability to lose weight, she adds.

Hypothyroidism is another common weight gain culprit for women over 50, says Dr. Weaver. This is a condition where the body doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormone and can lead to a lack of energy and induce weight gain, per the Mayo Clinic. If you’re extremely fatigued, constipated, have trouble staying awake, experience dry hair and nails, and/or notice rapid weight gain, Dr. Weaver suggests talking to your doctor about a full blood workup to check for hypothyroidism.

You’re also likely to lose muscle mass in your 50s which changes the composition of your body and slows down your metabolism, says Gomer. Why? A loss of muscle mass decreases your resting metabolic rate, which translates into less calories burned throughout the day, in turn, triggering weight gain, explains Dr. Weaver. As a result, if you don’t work on building and/or maintaining muscle, your metabolism slows down and you expend fewer calories.

On top of everything else, stressing over all the above can only make matters worse, says Dr. Weaver. When stressed, your cortisol levels increase (your stress hormone) which causes your body to store fat rather than burn it, leading to more weight gain, especially in the midsection, she explains.

15 Tips To Help You Lose Weight Over 50

Ready to get at it? Ahead, 15 expert-backed tips for safely and effectively losing weight in your 50s.

1. Incorporate aerobic exercise.

Whether it’s walking, swimming, running, or dancing, get your heart rate pumping, says Dr. Hatipoglu. “Aerobic exercise will help the body adjust to a new metabolic state by increasing fat burning and improving insulin resistance,” she explains. Do your best to move your body, in any way you enjoy, for 30 minutes at least five days a week.

2. Embrace resistance training.

Strength training has a significant impact on your metabolism and fat burning capabilities, so it’s crucial to incorporate resistance training at least three days a week to build and maintain muscle mass, says Dr. Weaver. Muscle gain can happen with simple dumbbells and resistance bands, or even just exercising using your own bodyweight, she adds.

3. Ditch processed syrups and refined sugar.

Avoid processed foods and check labels for excessive sugar including corn syrup, rice syrup, brown rice syrup, fructose, dextrose, maltose, and sucrose, says Gomer. It’s also best to avoid refined sugar and cut back on sweets, baked goods, soda, and jelly, she adds.

4. Limit snacking.

“One of the best ways to lower insulin is to avoid snacking and grazing,” says Gomer. “Insulin is what’s in charge of hunger and fat storage, so lowering insulin is key in weight management,” she explains. Instead of mindlessly snacking, Gomer recommends focusing on three balanced meals a day and loading up on the fruits and veggies.

5. Prioritize fiber.

Fiber is key for regulating blood sugar levels and preventing insulin resistance, while doubling as an awesome source of nutrition for the healthy bacteria in your gut, says Gomer. High-fiber foods like vegetables, fruits, oats, beans, and legumes are also extra filling to keep you satisfied throughout the day without overloading the calories, she adds.

You can get your daily dose of fiber in a supplement form, but your best bet is whole, unprocessed foods.

6. Cut back on alcohol.

“Alcohol is metabolized using the liver in the same pathway as fat is burned,” says Dr. Hatipoglu. “As a result, when alcohol is used in that route on the road to be metabolized, the fat cannot be burned and the body has to wait its turn,” she explains. Not to mention, booze lacks nutritional value and is usually packed with calories. If you’re craving a festive bev, try sparkling water with lime or muddled fruit.

7. Meal prep and cook at home.

Do your best to plan ahead and meal prep at home rather than relying on restaurants or food delivery, says Gomer. “Food prepared at restaurants is loaded with sugar, salt, and highly processed ingredients, and restaurants often offer huge portions,” she explains. Her suggestion? Delete food delivery apps from your phone and peek at the menu before going to a restaurant so you can find the healthiest choice ahead of time.

8. Reduce stress.

It’s easier said than done, but stress management is key for weight loss success, says Dr. Weaver. Not only can stress increase cortisol levels which creates stubborn fat around the abdomen, but it can also increase hunger hormones and elevate your metabolic set point (or the body’s preferred weight).





To help keep stress at bay, Dr. Weaver recommends mindfulness, meditation, journaling, and yoga. Mental health professionals and therapy can also be a great outlet for more personalized support, she adds.

9. Protect your sleep.

As you age, one of the most significant impacts on the body is sleep disruptions and menopause-induced sleep disorders, says Dr. Hatipoglu. “Some of it comes from hot flashes during the night that disturb sleep, however, sleep deprivation and sleep disruptions have been linked to increased insulin resistance, increased risk of diabetes, and weight gain,” she explains.

Plus, sleep deprivation can also increase your hunger hormone, ghrelin, which can trigger late night snacking and sugar cravings, adds Gomer. Do your best to get seven to nine hours of sleep a night, but if you need some extra support, Dr. Hatipoglu recommends lavender or chamomile tea, Epsom salt baths, and meditation before bed to help wind down.

10. Seek out social support.

Finding other women undergoing similar body changes with the same symptoms can be extremely helpful in sharing tips and coping mechanisms, says Dr. Hatipoglu. Whether it’s through in-person meet-ups, virtual support groups, or social media challenges, connecting with other women can be key for your success and mental health, she explains. A support system can also keep you accountable and on track with your goals.

11. Commit to daily stretching.

Whether it’s the first thing you do in the morning or the last thing you do before bed, daily stretching or yoga is worth your time, says Dr. Hatipoglu, who explains that daily stretching can help control cortisol levels, which can in turn keep your bones healthy and your body active.

12. Get your steps in.

“Being sedentary is a big problem for insulin resistance, and walking right after a meal will help lower the insulin response,” says Gomer. Walking also helps with mobility and anti-inflammatory responses that have long-term impacts on your weight, so get out and strut your stuff at least 30 minutes a day.

13. Adopt a Mediterranean-style diet.

Healthy eating is one of, if not the most important aspect of weight loss as you age, and a Mediterranean-style diet can keep you on track, says Dr. Hatipoglu. Focus on natural carbohydrates such as vegetables and low-glycemic fruits (oranges, apples, cherries, and strawberries), lean protein (eggs, fish, turkey, chicken, and tofu), and whole grain carbohydrates (oats, quinoa, and barley), she explains.

It’s also in your favor to minimize processed snacks, desserts, simple carbs, and fried food, she adds.

14. Shift your mindset.

“Weight loss is an inside job and mindset management is key for success,” says Gomer. “For some, exercise is a key for mindset and good mood, while others find help from meditation and journaling.” Find what makes you feel good and stick with it.

15. Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

If you’re dehydrated, it’s possible to mistake thirst for hunger, so it’s crucial to hydrate throughout the day. At a minimum, aim to drink about 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluid a day.



Bottom line: Weight gain in your 50s is normal and it’s common to struggle dropping pounds. That said, talk with a doctor or registered dietitian if you’ve tried all the above measures for three months without weight loss success.

