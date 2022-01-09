'Horrific': 19 people killed, dozens injured in massive Bronx apartment fire

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Associated Press reported 19 people, including 9 children, were killed.
Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Associated Press reported 19 people, including 9 children, were killed.

At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed and dozens were injured in a five-alarm fire that ignited at a Bronx apartment complex on Sunday, officials said.

Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll to the Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the 19-story Twin Parks North West complex in New York City's West Bronx around 11 a.m., according to the Fire Department of New York. A five-alarm fire is the largest response to a blaze.

The fire department, which said there were over 200 members responding to the scene, said the fire was under control as of 1:27 p.m. ET.

At least 32 people were hospitalized, and officials said most of the injuries came from people suffering from smoke inhalation.

The Bronx hasn't had this "horrific" of a fire since the Happy Land fire in 1990, which killed 87 people, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

"This is a horrific, epic, painful moment for the city of New York. The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair in our city. The numbers are horrific," Adams said. "This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witness during modern times here in the city of New York."

Officials have not determined a cause. Nigro said the apartment unit where the fire started had the door open, causing the fire and smoke to spread. There was no fire escape in the building.

Adams said schools would be opened and people displaced by the fire would be taken there to connect with family.

"The (fire) marshals will investigate this to determine exactly what took place here and what we can do to continue to make it not have a reoccurrence of this magnitude, of a number of potential losses of lives," Adams said.

Bronx borough President Vanessa Gibson said the American Red Cross will give food and blankets to affected families.

"We're going to take care of every single resident that lives here at Twin Parks. We want to assure everyone that we will not leave you. This is devastating for all of us," Gibson said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bronx fire: At least 19 dead and more than 30 injured as huge blaze tears through Twin Park apartment building in New York City

    At least 19 people, including nine children, have died after a huge fire tore through an apartment block in New York City. New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the number of dead in the Bronx apartment building fire. A city official who was not allowed to speak to the media confirmed to Associated Press the number of children dead.

  • The coolest health and wellness gear from CES 2022: Hydrow, Bob the Mini Dishwasher

    Here are the most notable gadgets to come out of CES’s wellness category, which includes health, fitness and oddities like a finger-nibbling robot.

  • 19 dead, including 9 children, in NYC apartment fire

    NEW YORK (AP) — Nineteen people, including 9 children, have been killed in an apartment fire in New York City, in what the city's fire commissioner called one of the worst blazes in recent memory. Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams, confirmed the death toll Sunday to The Associated Press, while a city official who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the number of children dead. More than five dozen people were injured and 13 people were still in critical condition in

  • The man accused of buying the gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in Kenosha will only pay a $2,000 fine after plea deal

    Dominic Black was accused of buying an underage Rittenhouse the rifle that was used on August 25, 2020.

  • Man charged with buying gun for Rittenhouse takes plea deal

    The man who bought Kyle Rittenhouse an assault-style rifle when he was only 17 has agreed to plead no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a non-criminal citation, and avoid convictions on the two felonies he’d been facing. The Journal Sentinel reports Dominick Black, 20, was charged in November 2020 with two counts of delivering a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death. The two counts related to Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, the protesters Rittenhouse fatally shot the night of Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha.

  • At least 19 dead, including 9 children, after dozens injured in NYC fire: Officials

    At least 19 people are dead, including nine children, following a massive fire in New York City on Sunday, officials said. More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene of the five-alarm fire that originated Sunday morning in a duplex apartment on the third floor of a high-rise building located in the Tremont section of the Bronx, officials said. More than 60 people were injured in the fire, according to the New York City Fire Department.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    OTTAWA — Veteran pairs duo Vanessa James and Eric Radford were named to Canada's Olympic figure skating team for Beijing on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the Canadian championships a day earlier. James and Radford, who teamed up last spring, contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas. They pulled out of the competition Friday after their fourth-place finish in the short program. The selection won't be well-received by some in the sport after Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud won silver with an e

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat