Over 50 early Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Save on Apple Watches, AirPod Pros, iPads and more

Jon Winkler, Kate Tully Ellsworth and Kaleb A. Brown, Reviewed
·7 min read
Get the best tech on the market with these Black Friday deals on Apple laptops, headphones and more.
Get the best tech on the market with these Black Friday deals on Apple laptops, headphones and more.

Black Friday is just two days away, but there are several retailers with black friday sales already, such as Apple. Right now, you can shop the best black friday deals at Apple right now on Apple WatchesiPads, and AirPods. Whether you're looking for major tech devices like laptops or smaller accessories like Apple pencils, there are many deals available for you to take advantage of.

Starting November 25, you can get an Apple gift card for up to $250 when you shop from Apple's website. The sale runs from Friday, November 25 to Monday, November 28 and offers gift cards ranging from $50 to $250 depending on what you buy.

But if you're searching for the best Apple deals right now, here's what we recommend.

Featured Apple Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods are down to just $199 right now.
This week, AirPods Pro 2nd Generation went on major sale for the first time since their release in October. You can snag the powerful headphones for just $200—$50 off their regular price.

AirPods Pro for $200 (Save $50)

iPads are majorly discounted ahead of Black Friday.
If you're on the hunt for a new tablet, pick up our vote for the best upgrade—the 2021 Apple iPad—for $60 off ahead of Black Friday. The best-selling model is down to just $270 right now in Space Gray with 64GB of storage.

2021 iPad for $270

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2022.
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $349—$50 off the original $399 price.

Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

The 2022 Apple iPad is on sale.
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2021 64GB iPad Mini. Not only is it one of the more affordable options, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch performance. Right now, you can snag this mini device for just $400—$99 off the original $499 price.

Black Friday MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

The MacBook Air M2 looks stunning in Midnight Blue.
Black Friday AirPod deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and more

50 best gifts for men: Apple Airpods Pro 2nd Generation.
Black Friday iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, Verizon and AT&T

These are the best iPhone deals during Black Friday 2022.
Black Friday Apple AirTag deals

These are the best Apple AirTag deals.
Black Friday Apple Pencil deals

Here are the best Apple Pencil deals.
Black Friday Apple TV deals

Apple TVs are on mega sale right now.
Now is the time to grab the Reviewed-approved Apple TV 4K at a sweet deal of $80—$99 the original $179 price. According to our testers, this Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps. Plus, it's one of the more affordable Apple TVs available, especially with the current deal!

Black Friday Apple Magic Keyboard deals

These are the best deals on Apple keyboards.
Apple accessories on sale

These Apple accessories are on sale ahead of Black Friday.
Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com, Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28. Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Starting November 25, Apple will be running a major Black Friday promotion where you can score up to $250 in gift cards when you purchase from Apple's website. If you purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac you will receive a $250 gift card. Those who pick up AirPods Pro or AirPods can receive a $75 gift card, while you can score a $50 gift card for purchasing any of the following: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini, Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil, MagSafe Duo Charger, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Bets Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex.

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Black Friday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

