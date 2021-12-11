Over 50 Believed to Be Dead in Kentucky Following Tornadoes: 'One of the Toughest Nights,' Says Governor

Heavy damage is seen downtown after a tornado swept through the area on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night leaving a large path of destruction and unknown fatalities.

Over 50 people are believed to be dead in Kentucky following an outbreak of tornadoes late Friday evening into early Saturday morning, according to Governor Andy Beshear.

On Saturday, Beshear, 44, announced in a press conference that he declared a state of emergency and activated 181 guardsmen from the National Guard. "It's devastating," he said.

"Multiple tornadoes have touched down and we have damage in, I believe, over a dozen Kentucky counties," Beshear then noted, before detailing that four tornadoes — including one that remained on the ground for more than 200 miles after hitting land — had traveled through the state.

"We have deaths in multiple, possibly many, counties," Beshear continued. "We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up closer to 70 to 100 lost lives."

"We will make it through this," he added. "We will rebuild — We are strong, resilient people."

In a social media statement, Beshear tweeted a letter to President Joe Biden and asked for "an immediate federal emergency declaration" for what he described as "one of the toughest nights in Kentucky's history."

Biden issued his own Twitter statement following the destruction and loss of life on Saturday.

"This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy," he shared. "We're working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue."

As of Saturday morning, over 67,000 customers are currently experiencing outages in Kentucky, according to PowerOutage.US.

Interior view of tornado damage to Emmanuel Baptist Church on December 11, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes tore through parts of the lower Midwest late on Friday night, leaving a large path of destruction.

Tornadoes were also reported in parts of Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi as well, CNN reported.

The tornadoes reportedly ripped through an occupied candle factory in Kentucky, an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, and a nursing home in Arkansas.

Elsewhere in Kentucky, a train was derailed near Earlington, as Matt Sanderson, a sheriff for Hopkins County, explained to KYWX.

In a statement given to The New York Times, Cindy Schild — a spokeswoman for the freight railroad company CSX — said: "There are no reported injuries to the crew. CSX personnel are on route to the scene and will coordinate with local emergency responders to assess the situation."