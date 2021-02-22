Over 43 mln doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally-state media
BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - More than 43 million COVID-19vaccine doses from China's state-backed China NationalPharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas,official media said on Sunday.
China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharmunit, has two COVID-19 vaccines. One of them is developed by itsBeijing unit and has been approved for general public use inChina and emergency use in several countries including Iraq,Pakistan and Morocco.
The other vaccine, developed by CNBG's Wuhan unit, has alsoobtained China's green light for emergency use targeting mainlyselect groups of higher virus exposure risk.
"Up to now, over 43 million vaccine doses from SinopharmCNBG have been used...with over 34 million doses administeredwithin China," China Central Television (CCTV) said.
Apart from the two products, China has two other vaccines -developed by Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics- that have been approved overseas, as it ramps upsupply for developing countries battling a surge in coronavirusinfections.
These vaccines can be stored at normal freezer temperatures,making them a potentially attractive option to many developingcountries, which struggle to use rival products such as vaccinesfrom Pfizer and Moderna, which require much colder temperaturesfor longer-term storage.
China is providing vaccine assistance to 53 developingcountries and has export deals with 22 countries, its foreignministry said last week.
Indonesia is among the biggest buyers of Chinese vaccineswith a deal for 125 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine.
Donations of Chinese vaccines have been made to severalcountries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Congo Republic,Equatorial Guinea and Namibia, as it aims to cultivate goodwillthrough with lower-income countries.(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Miyoung Kimand Raju Gopalakrishnan)