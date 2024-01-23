Over 400 Condé Nast Employees to Stage 24-Hour Walkout Tuesday Amid Layoffs

The Condé Nast union announced a 24-hour work stoppage this Tuesday, which the group states has nearly 400 workers who’ve pledged to take part. They allege that the media company has been breaking the law and union busting as it lays off workers.

Condé Nast is the company behind brands including Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ and many others. The work stoppage comes on the same day as the Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced, which could impact the digital traffic of their outlets.

A rally is set to be held outside Condé Nast’s New York City headquarters in protest of bargaining practices the union states are unlawful. The union notes that it filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month. The NLRB is a federal agency that oversees union activity and investigates unfair labor practices.

LEGAL ACTION: On behalf of @condeunion we have filed an unfair labor practice charge against @CondeNast for regressive bargaining during layoff negotiations. https://t.co/4lf9hrJKDN pic.twitter.com/nQpeiRbUk5 — NewsGuild of New York (@nyguild) January 8, 2024

Among other frustrations, the union shared a post earlier this month noting that the company was laying off members of the Bon Appétit visual team and instituting a hiring freeze, while also posting that it was hiring for two positions that are almost exactly the same as those of the employees being laid off.

Condé Union Update: In the middle of trying to lay off half of our visuals team and a "hiring freeze," Bon Appétit appears to be hiring for two positions nearly identical to employees Condé Nast wants to lay off. pic.twitter.com/EGoVIcDHWp — Alma 'Union Hottie' Avalle (@GoodbyeAlma) January 11, 2024

In a video accompanying the union’s announcement, it includes the names of those who’ve pledged to join the work stoppage.

Story continues

Director and activist Boots Riley is among those calling attention to the work stoppage — he shared the union’s post on social media.

Our longest yeah boy ever: Nearly 400 of us have pledged to STOP WORK when our bargaining committee calls for a 24 hour walk out. RT to tell @CondeNast you stand with workers: stop breaking the law, stop union busting, and stop the layoffs. Keep your eyes here for more soon. pic.twitter.com/jpxLZ5TVyK — condeunion (@condeunion) January 18, 2024

The post Over 400 Condé Nast Employees to Stage 24-Hour Walkout Tuesday Amid Layoffs appeared first on TheWrap.