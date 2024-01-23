Advertisement

Over 400 Condé Nast Employees to Stage 24-Hour Walkout Tuesday Amid Layoffs

Mike Roe
·2 min read

The Condé Nast union announced a 24-hour work stoppage this Tuesday, which the group states has nearly 400 workers who’ve pledged to take part. They allege that the media company has been breaking the law and union busting as it lays off workers.

Condé Nast is the company behind brands including Vanity Fair, Vogue, GQ and many others. The work stoppage comes on the same day as the Academy Awards nominations are set to be announced, which could impact the digital traffic of their outlets.

A rally is set to be held outside Condé Nast’s New York City headquarters in protest of bargaining practices the union states are unlawful. The union notes that it filed an unfair labor practices complaint with the National Labor Relations Board earlier this month. The NLRB is a federal agency that oversees union activity and investigates unfair labor practices.

Among other frustrations, the union shared a post earlier this month noting that the company was laying off members of the Bon Appétit visual team and instituting a hiring freeze, while also posting that it was hiring for two positions that are almost exactly the same as those of the employees being laid off.

In a video accompanying the union’s announcement, it includes the names of those who’ve pledged to join the work stoppage.

Director and activist Boots Riley is among those calling attention to the work stoppage — he shared the union’s post on social media.

