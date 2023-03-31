Over 40? You Can Now Get A Completely Free Health MOT At Boots

If you’re over 40 and living in England, Boots have some excellent health news for you.

A free health MOT for over 40s is now available to book at over 1,000 Boots stores in England.

The MOT aims to help eligible patients identify and take the right steps to address high blood pressure and the potential for increased risk of other health conditions.

According to the healthcare company, an estimated six to eight million people are living with undiagnosed or uncontrolled high blood pressure. High blood pressure can cause serious health complications including heart attacks, heart disease and strokes, but rarely has noticeable symptoms.

The MOT consists of a 15-minute appointment with a Boots pharmacist, during which you will receive:

The NHS Blood Pressure Check Service, with GP referral if needed

Optional BMI (Body Mass Index) and waist circumference measurement

Lifestyle guidance on exercise, nutrition, sleep, mental wellbeing and stopping smoking

Personalised advice and recommendations

At the end of your appointment, you will receive a booklet containing information about how to lead a healthy lifestyle and a section with the results of their MOT recorded.

Claire Nevinson, Superintendent Pharmacist at Boots, said: “The free health MOT at Boots is intended to help people gain greater insight into their health and take the steps they need to improve it.

“As we get older, we become more vulnerable to conditions like high blood pressure, so it’s important that we take steps to help stay healthy. The checks done during the MOT and the advice provided not only helps individual patients lead healthier lives but also reduces pressure on the NHS by offering accessible care in pharmacies at the heart of communities.”

For more information on the Free Health MOT at Boots and to book an appointment, visit boots.com/health-mot. Appointments are available from today until the end of June.

