Over 40,300 Shoppers Love This Breathable Memory Foam Mattress Topper That’s Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’
A true good night's sleep is accomplished with a soft, yet supportive mattress, the right room temperature, and breathable bedding (especially during the warmer months). If you're tossing and turning instead of sleeping, chances are your sleeping conditions are just not comfortable enough. A quick solution is a mattress topper, and thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the Linenspa Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper that starts at $40.
The Linenspa mattress pad is designed with three layers of ultra-cushioned memory foam, which cradles your body and helps alleviate back, shoulder, and neck pain. The foam mattress topper is designed to evenly distribute your body weight and provide enough support to keep your spine aligned. Hint: Sleeping in a way that bends your spine can add pressure, causing those aches and pains you may be experiencing.
To buy: From $40; amazon.com
And shoppers who love the hugging sensation of memory foam say snoozing on the breathable mattress has significantly improved their sleep. Others say the contouring comfort makes them feel like they're "sleeping on a cloud."
Unlike most memory foam mattresses that tend to trap heat inside, the Linenspa mattress pad is made with gel beads that deliver a "heavenly" cooling effect. Hot sleepers say this feature sets the Linenspa gel mattress topper above the rest because they no longer wake up due to overheating.
"It's now been over a month and the topper has held up perfectly, the back pain is still virtually non-existent, and even better, I'm not waking up as sweaty," writes one Amazon shopper. "The gel in the topper is doing the trick, as waking up in a sweat had been part of my issue... Simply put, I'm now sleeping through the night better and waking up feeling better."
The Linenspa cooling gel mattress pad is so beloved by shoppers, it has earned over 40,300 five-star ratings and sits at the very top of Amazon's best-seller list for mattress toppers. It comes in 2- and 3-inch thick options, and is available in sizes ranging from twin to California king.
"To my delight, I've found it to be extremely comfortable and properly supportive," writes a reviewer. "To be honest, I *still* find myself waking up being surprised by how this has made a difference in my rest. Each night I feel like I'm sleeping on a marshmallow."To get the "life changing" sleep experience, shop the Linenspa Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, starting at $40 for a twin.