Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have raved about this rowing machine — and it’s less than $100

This year, with people working from home and less likely to leave their sofas, the World Health Organization increased its recommended range of exercise for adults. The new guidelines suggest 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity per week.
While moderately intense workouts can include going for a walk or a virtual yoga class, you may want some at-home equipment to help you kick it up to a more “vigorous” level.
Take a rowing machine, for example. Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers give this best-selling rowing machine by Sunny Health & Fitness five out of five stars. And, while it regularly retails for only $109, it’s now on sale for $86.84 —that’s less than most running sneakers cost.
Shop: Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine With 12 Levels of Resistance, $86.84 (Orig. $109)
Rowing works the entire body, as the machine mimics the movement you’d make if you were rowing a boat. And while you can use it for low or high impact exercises, it’s easier on the joints than say, running.
“The rowing machine is like the Swiss Army knife of the gym,” professional rower and Hydrow athlete Michelle Sosa told Shape Magazine. “Its multiple purposes include low-impact workouts, high-intensity sprint intervals, low-intensity endurance development, full-body strength training, core training, heart health, and posture control.”
The Sunny Health & Fitness Rower has 12 levels of smooth resistance that’s also quiet, thanks to a hydraulic resistance system, according to the product description. It uses a digital monitor to track your workout time, row count and calories. The ergonomically-designed seat is cushioned, the handlebars are padded with foam and the foot pedals have a non-slip grip making the machine comfortable to use as well.
One Amazon reviewer, who mentioned they were initially reluctant to buy it based on the low-price, gave it a 5-star rating. They wrote, “Things I like the most about this item are: very cheap for the quality, the size (as we have very small apartment and it fits in a closet when not being used), 12 resistance settings, quick installation and lightweight yet durable and stable while you are working on it.”
“This is the best workout machine I have used,” wrote another reviewer. “And it’s fun to work out on. I use it for 45 minutes every day! My clothes are fitting better, [and] OMG my arms are getting in shape.”
This rowing machine is further proof that you don’t need to spend a lot of money or have a lot of space to get in a good workout at home. With this rowing machine, the gym’s got nothing on your living room.
If you’re looking for more ways to workout from home, check out this list of exercise equipment start at only $8.
