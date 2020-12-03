With Over 35K Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India’s Tally Crosses 95 Lakh

India on Thursday, 3 December, reported 35,551 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 95,34,965. The death toll increased by 526 to 1,38,648.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,22,943 active cases across the country, while 89,73,373 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the total number of samples tested up to 2 December is 14,35,57,647, including 11,11,698 samples tested on Wednesday.

The number of new daily infections has been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 4.22 lakh now.

