Over 33pc of businesses to plan inflation-matching pay rises

Labour Shortage Wage Increase Inflation Help Wanted Sign

More than one in three businesses are planning to raise workers’ pay to match or exceed inflation as companies battle to retain staff amid widespread shortages.

According to a survey conducted by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), three-quarters of businesses have been impacted by labour shortages over the last year, with half of those reporting they cannot meet demand from customers as a result.

Companies are increasing pay in an effort to retain workers, with a third of respondents saying they planned to match or exceed inflation in their pay reviews this year

More than a third of companies have offered one-off bonuses,while almost half have brought forward pay reviews or had multiple increases in the past year.

However a further third warned they are unable to handle increases which match inflation, meaning their workforce will feel worse off in real terms as increases in prices and bills outstrip any rise in their pay packets.

Businesses are also ramping up non-financial rewards for staff in the hope of attracting and retaining workers based on the quality of life on offer.

One in three respondents said they are letting staff work from home more regularly to save money on commuting, a direct response to surging petrol prices.

Matthew Percival, a director at the CBI, said companies are spending heavily on staff, but this leaves them with less to spend on other parts of their operations.

He said: “Businesses are pulling every lever they can to attract and retain employees, but this is making productivity boosting investments like training and automation harder.

“To go for growth and build a higher-wage economy we will need to ease shortages to create the conditions for higher investment. That means helping more British workers to overcome barriers into the workplace, like a lack of affordable childcare, and taking a pragmatic approach to immigration.”

The Government has said it wants to look at both of these. Mr Percival said “urgently updating the Shortage Occupations List should be the starting point”.

The shortage of staff makes the UK a less attractive place to do business, according to almost three-quarters of those surveyed, in a threat to hopes to boost investment and long-term growth in the economy.