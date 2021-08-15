Over 300 Dead After Massive 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Haiti

At least 304 have been killed and thousands displaced after a massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Haiti on Saturday, 14 August.

According to news agency AFP, rescue workers are struggling to find survivors after the earthquake toppled buildings in the disaster-prone nation, which had witnessed a similar earthquake in 2010.

My prayers are with the people of Haiti and other affected territories who were this morning shaken by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake along the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden Fault.



Photo credit: Jose Flécher pic.twitter.com/5usbSdisbT — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) August 14, 2021

The epicentre of the earthquake, however, was located about 160 kilometres from the densely populated capital of Port-au-Prince.

Apart from homes, the earthquake is said to have damaged school buildings across Haiti's southwestern peninsula.

