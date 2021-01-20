Over 3,000 Amazon Shoppers Love This Fitbit Smartwatch That ‘Beats All the Competitors’ — and It’s on Sale

Amazon

Getting your steps in each day while working from home can be difficult when you're at a desk for hours on end. While recent studies say you don't really need to hit 10,000 steps a day to be healthy, having a step goal in mind can encourage you to live a more active lifestyle. One of the easiest ways to stay on track is with a fitness tracker, and a model that shoppers call "the best Fitbit yet" is on sale right now at Amazon.

The Fitbit Sense smartwatch is one of the brand's latest fitness devices — and perhaps its most stylish. With over 3,000 five-star ratings and hundreds of positive reviews, the fitness tracker is so popular that it's ranking on Amazon's list of best-selling smartwatches. And now, you can get it for $280. That's $50 in savings!

Like all Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches, the Sense tracks your steps, heart rate, and calories burned; however, this Fitbit adds to those user-loved features. With a built-in GPS, you can now go for a walk, hike, or even a swim (yep, it's swim-proof) and track your pace and distance — no phone needed.

Reviewers love that this smartwatch notifies them if their heart rate is too high or too low, which can help monitor or reveal underlying health conditions. Those sensors are also helpful while working out: The Fitbit will take note of your beats per minute as you get into the fat burn, cardio, and peak zones. There's also the Hourly Activity function, which gently "buzzes" every hour as a reminder to get 250 steps in and take a break from the computer. This feature is especially helpful if you work at a desk.

"Fitbit literally has changed my life," says one Amazon shopper. "I have lost around 50 pounds, switched to a healthier lifestyle. That device is ahead of time and it beats all the competitors."

Living healthy isn't just about working out, and that's why this Fitbit also has wellness features. You can manage stress levels with meditation and breathing exercises, and you can track your sleep quality based on the amount of time spent in REM, light, and deep sleep zones. The fitness tracker also takes note of the oxygen saturation (SpO2) in your blood and can even take skin temperature readings.

"I have been using Fitbit products for several years. This one takes it a step further," says one shopper. "My favorite thing about this new version is the stress management tool set, and is the reason I upgraded. Measuring my exercise, my sleep, and my heart rate are all important steps to my being able to manage my own health more effectively."

"I work with kids all day so the calming app is helpful for me," another reviewer says. "I also get EDA pings when my heart rate spikes and I can easily pinpoint what caused my stress and work to fix those work issues… After two weeks, so many aspects of my health have improved. I could not ask for a better device."

Whether you want to get in shape, stay active, or just improve your overall quality of life, shoppers are adamant about the Fitbit Sense. But don't delay; who knows how long you can get this fitness tracker on sale!

Buy It! Fitbit Sense Smartwatch, $277.20 (orig. $329.95); amazon.com

