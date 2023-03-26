Hydro-Québec restoring power after snow storm causes tens of thousands of outages

MONTREAL — Hydro-Québec crews were gradually restoring power on Sunday afternoon after a spring snow storm caused tens of thousands of outages across the province.

As of 4 p.m. there were just over 5,600 clients without power across the province, down from over 30,000 early Sunday morning.

Hydro-Québec spokesman Jonathan Côté says the weight of the snow sent tree branches bending and crashing down onto power lines.

He told The Canadian Press on Sunday morning that he didn't believe there were many "major repairs" needed to restore power.

The Lanaudière region north of the city had the largest number of customers without power as of Sunday afternoon, with 3,444 customers still in the dark.

Environment Canada said several parts of the province reported significant snowfall over the previous 24 hours, including the Laurentians with 15 to 20 cm and the Lanaudière with 20.

Some other parts of the province, including the Quebec City and Charlevoix regions, were under snowfall warnings on Sunday morning, but those alerts had all been removed by late afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023

The Canadian Press