Over 230 pedestrians injured in e-scooter collisions last year

More than 230 pedestrians have been injured and one killed after being hit by an e-scooter in the last year, according to new figures from the Department for Transport (DfT).

Of the 234 collisions, there were 60 occasions where the pedestrian was seriously injured and one instance where a pedestrian died.

Last year, 71-year-old pedestrian Linda Davis was injured when she was hit by a teenager riding a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement in Rainworth, Nottinghamshire.

In March, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was handed a 12-month referral order after previously admitting to causing death by driving a vehicle without a licence and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

The number of pedestrian collisions resulting in injury is up slightly on last year’s figure of 229, but shows a four-fold increase from 2020, where just 57 incidents were recorded.

There were 1,446 people hurt in e-scooter crashes across 2022, with 12 deaths from collisions. This included 1,106 riders being injured or killed after a crash.

This was also a major leap when compared to 2020 where just 484 people were hurt as a result of such collisions, and just one person died.

E-scooters on UK roads can be split into two groups: those that are part of rental schemes under the Government’s trial scheme and those bought privately.

It is currently illegal to ride a privately bought e-scooter in any public place, including on roads and pavements.

However, bans are rarely enforced and it is legal to buy these scooters from retailers, with around 750,000 private scooters in use across the UK.

Analysis from the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety has previously found that nine out of 10 e-scooter deaths have been linked to illegal vehicles.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “As the e-scooter trials rumble on, these figures show that the vehicles are in frequent use – and apparently all-too frequent collisions – across the whole country. Real life is very quickly getting ahead of legislation.

“As ministers ponder the future of these devices, it is important councils are better funded to keep highway surfaces up to scratch so all road users – not least those on two wheels – don’t fall foul of the rash of potholes which remain far too common.”

The e-scooter casualty data was part of a tranche of road safety figures released by the DfT on Wednesday, with the new figures showing that the number of road deaths rose by 9 per cent last year.

Edmund King, the president of the AA, said it was unacceptable that five people were dying on the roads every day.

Rod Dennis, the RAC’s spokesman, said: “While the lack of progress over many years in bringing overall casualty numbers down is itself a cause for concern, the figures for the number of men – of all age groups, but especially the young – who are killed on our roads is stark.”

He also questioned whether the decline in police on the roads had led to a worsening in driver behaviour and an increase in casualties.

A DfT spokesman said: “Safety is at the heart of our e-scooter trials and privately-owned e-scooters remain illegal to use on the road. We are committed to protecting all road users and are currently considering future plans.

On the road collision data, it said: “We welcome a continued decrease in road casualties compared with 2019 levels, and work tirelessly to improve road safety for all, including through our THINK! campaign, updating The Highway Code to protect the most vulnerable road users and recent funding of £47.5m towards improving the 27 most dangerous roads in England through the Safer Roads Fund.”

