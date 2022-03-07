Over $2 Million Raised Through Airbnb Bookings in Ukraine to Support Country amid Russia's Invasion

People around the world are lending financial support to Ukrainians amid Russia's invasion of the country — thanks to Airbnb.

On March 2, a social media user began encouraging their followers to book rooms to rent through Airbnb in Ukraine — not with the intention of visiting, but with the goal of helping local hosts receive immediate financial help during the war.

Within just two days, guests booked more than 61,000 nights in Ukraine, grossing more than $2 million, an Airbnb spokesperson told NPR. Airbnb hosts typically receive their payments about 24 hours after the guests' check-in time.

Volodymyr Bondarenko, who lives in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, told CNN that he was shocked to see his Airbnb being booked.

"More than 10 bookings came in today. This was surprising, it's very supportive at the moment," Bondarenko, 36, said. "I told many of my relatives and friends that I plan to use this money to help our people who need it at this time."

Ekaterina Martiusheva, another Ukrainian Airbnb host, said the bookings mean a lot, telling NPR, "These days we do not have any income. We do not have any right to ask our country to help us, because all the country's resources are for the war and for the victory."

Kyiv, Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine

Vadim Ghirda/AP

In a message shared on Twitter, the social media user — whose account name is @quentquarantino — wrote: "Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas."

"The messages in response from the hosts are so moving." The tweet has garnered 13,500 retweets and 41,7000 likes.

The gesture gained even more traction when the Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky retweeted the post about the campaign.

Meanwhile, Airbnb already has its own initiative to lend support for those fleeing Ukraine by providing housing for 100,000 refugees through its nonprofit.

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

Ukrainian Refugees
Ukrainian Refugees

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

