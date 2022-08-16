More than 2 million MamaRoo swings, RockaRoo rockers recalled after baby dies of asphyxiation

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers are being recalled over entanglement and strangulation hazards after a 10-month-old baby died from asphyxiation.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Thorley Industries are recalling about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers. The recall includes the 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing (versions 1.0 through 4.0) and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.

“When the swing or rocker is not in use, their restraint straps can hang below the seat and non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards,” according to a statement Monday from the CPSC about the voluntary recall.

4moms has received two reports of infants being caught in the strap under the MamaRoo infant swing after crawling under its seat, according to the statement. That includes a 10-month-old who died from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old who suffered bruising to his neck.

Straps hanging from the 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing can entangle infants who crawl under the swing, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores across the country, in addition to 4moms.com and Amazon, from January 2010 to August 2022.

The MamaRoo model number is found on the bottom of the product. The recall includes models that use a three-point harness: model Nos. 4M-005, 1026 and 1037.

The RockaRoo model number, 4M-012, is also on the bottom of the product. People who have infants who can crawl should stop using the swings and rockers and keep them away from infants. Consumers can contact 4moms for a free strap fastener, according to Monday's statement. You can find more information here.

Thousands of the products also were sold in Canada.

4moms CEO Gary Waters said in a statement to USA TODAY that "we are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings."

