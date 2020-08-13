Over 2,400 Amazon Shoppers Are in Love with This Casual Summer Dress with Pockets — and It’s Only $34

Amazon

There’s something about the ease of throwing on a comfortable dress that cannot be rivaled by any other summer clothing. Perhaps it’s that the right dress can make it appear like you put in more effort than you actually did, or that the non-constricting feel allows you room to move without discomfort (we’re looking at you, denim shorts). Either way, it’s never too late in the season to stock your wardrobe with more casual summer dresse s — and Amazon shoppers have your back on just which ones to choose.

Beyond the fact that Unbranded’s Sleeveless Casual Dress has 27 different design options to choose from, the rayon-spandex fabric blend brings a breathable and ultra-soft feel that can easily be worn all day long. The round neckline and racerback top makes it feel like you just threw on your favorite tank, while the flowy bottom accentuates all of the right places. Plus, the two side pockets allow you to carry your phone, wallet, and keys with you wherever you go.

Buy It! Unbranded Sleeveless Casual Dress, $24.99–$33.99; amazon.com

Looking ahead to the fall season? Layer a light jacket atop the dress, or pair it with your favorite leggings. No matter which way you style it, Unbranded’s Sleeveless Dress is sure to become a closet staple, as it already has for more than 2,400 shoppers.

“I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this dress so much,” wrote one reviewer. “I always have trouble finding dresses that look good on me after struggling with weight issues post pregnancy. Every dress I would try on would accentuated the bad parts of my body. This dress did just the opposite! I received my first one, tried it on, and then proceeded to order it in two more colors.”

“I ordered the black one to start and loved it so much I'm on dress #3 now,” said another. “The fabric is soft and has a nice swing to it. When I move it doesn't get stuck or ride up at all. It dresses up nicely with some high heel shoes or I can wear sandals for a casual look. Plus, the fabric is cool and lightweight.”

Have your pick from solid colors and playful prints and sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. No matter which combo you go with, the price will always stay at $34 or under.