Over $162K in regional incentives funded

CORNWALL – The third intake for SDG Counties’ regional incentives program saw eight applicants split a total of $162,706.35, the largest of the projects going to a Morrisburg company.

Alaboard FCR Corp. will receive $50,000 towards a planned $459K expansion at its Prospect Road facility.

The company reconditions and repairs cheese boxes for a local industrial food processor.

Alaboard opened last year and has already outgrown its 30,000 square foot facility, so it is adding on an additional 10,000 square feet to the south side of its existing building.

“This is definitely one of our fastest growing local companies and it’s a huge success story for South Dundas,” said Tara Kirkpatrick, SDG manager of economic development at the September 20 council meeting. “It’s going to create jobs, it’s going to stimulate the economy.”

Six of the remaining seven projects were awarded in Stormont County including three in North Stormont: Avonmore Berry Farm – $4,831.50, Wholesome Growth Gardens – $11,424.40, and Jamieson Campbell 1989 Ltd. – $23,518.30; in South Stormont were: Butlers Catering and Pantry – $20,248, Ingleside Masonic Hall – $11,174.93, and Long Sault Motel – $31,750.

In North Glengarry, the Ole Sugar Barn Ice Cream Shop/Glengarry Stock Farms will receive $9,759.22.

Kirkpatrick told SDG council that this third intake spent the remaining budgeted funds for 2022, including carry-over funds from prior years that were awarded, but unspent because the awarded project did not move forward.

“That’s allowed us to invest an additional $100,000 extra this year into projects that we hope will move forward quickly,” she said.

SDG Counties budgeted $250,000 in 2022 to fund the RIP program in addition to the carry-over money from 2021.

