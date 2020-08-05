Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about this TV and soundbar bundle deal that's under $300

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The hunt for quality televisions seems to be a year-round practice for many, as the deals on these particular pieces of tech aren’t released exclusively at any specific time of year.

With folks spending a lot more time at home lately, having a TV that simply works is no longer going to cut it. Shoppers are now looking for premium picture quality and performance at an affordable price.

With over 15,000 reviews and an extra element that’s hard to come by, this option from TCL is shoppers’ most popular choice at the moment.

Credit: Amazon More

Proving that “TV-only” is a term that can officially be retired as “so last year,” this customer-recommended 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV comes in bundle form with a 2.0 channel home theater soundbar from the same brand included with the purchase.

With both of these elements included, shoppers still pay less than $300 -- a price that turns out to still be less than similar TVs like the Samsung 43-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series, which boasts much fewer reviews and customer recommendations. All in all, this TCL unit is a pretty epic bang for your buck.

In the event that you already have a soundbar or would rather purchase the TV independently, that option is also available at an even cheaper retail price of $229.

Credit: Amazon More

So, what have shoppers been saying about this product? Based on its overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars as well as its “Amazon Choice” label, it’s clear that it’s a best seller. One shopper even went on to share that he was “mind blown” by its performance.

“I’m still trying to find something to dislike about this TV,” the shopper admitted. “Awesome picture! Might have the best speakers I’ve ever heard! Gaming in 4K on here is amazing. Even the Roku feature on here is great.”

While thousands of shoppers shared these glowing sentiments, a few opened up about a couple of cons. They prefaced, however, that they are certainly not “dealbreakers.”