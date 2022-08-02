Over 125 Anti-Fraud Professionals Attend NYACT Joint Summer Conference

NYACT Hosts Joint Conference for Law Enforcement and Special Investigators on New Medical and Auto Crime Fraud Trends

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Anti Car Theft and Fraud Association, New York's association founded to provide training for insurance and law enforcement personnel to combat vehicle crime and insurance fraud, and the New York State Chapter of Special Investigation Units joined forces to present their Annual Joint Summer Conference on July 28.

NYACT Board of Directors' Chair, Nichole Soriano, Regional Director of Travelers Insurance Company stated, "America is facing a surge in claims and the anti-fraud community needs to provide up-to-date training to handle the increase of fraudulent activity and crime. NYACT and NYSSIU join forces every year for several joint trainings, but this year, due to new trends in the fraudulent claim and auto crime arena, it is more important than ever that we provide law enforcement and our insurance members with skills and tactics to not only solve cases and prosecute criminals, but to also hopefully prevent crimes against the American public."

Training topics focused on trends affecting digital intelligence, towing fraud, and pain management abuses in the No-Fault and PIP industry.

The annual summer conference goal is to provide current training practices and networking opportunities to state and national law enforcement personnel and insurance industry representatives that focus on fraud investigations.

This annual event was held in person at the historic Thayer Hotel at West Point. Over 130 investigators and insurance personnel registered for the event. Speakers included Joe Stephenson, Director of Digital Intelligence for Intertel, Detective Thomas Burke, Detective and Instructor, NYPD Auto Crime, Matthew J. Smith, Esq., Partner, Callinan & Smith LLP, and Scott E. Metzger, MD.

Media Contact: Abby Curro, office@nyact.org 518-694-8470

