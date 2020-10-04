Over 100 arrested by Rajasthan Police in connection with Dungarpur violence

Dungarpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 4 (ANI): Rajasthan Police has arrested close to 100 people till Sunday in connection with the violence and arson in Dungarpur.

The police had earlier registered an FIR on September 26 against 759 people in connection with the incident. The FIR was registered in the Bichhiwara police station.

The police teams are using footage from CCTVs, media channels, and videos which went viral on social media to identify and nab the accused, the police said.

The situation had deteriorated in the region after candidates of a teacher recruitment exam confronted police and indulged in arson. The protesters had created a ruckus demanding that 1,167 vacant general quota seats be filled from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Later acting upon the directions of the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Tribal Area Development Minister Arjun Singh Bamniya, along with other leaders, had met the agitating students. (ANI)

