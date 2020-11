More than 10 houses gutted in fire at Raja Maidam Road, in Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): More than 10 houses gutted after a massive fire broke out in Jorhat's Raja Maidam Road on Saturday.

According to the officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

A fire fighting operation is underway and more information is awaited. (ANI)