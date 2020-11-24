Over 1.4 Million Bottles of This ‘10 Second’ Hair Repair Treatment Have Sold Worldwide — and It’s Discounted for Black Friday

thebeautyspyofficial/Instagram

Cold weather can not only make your skin dry and cracked, but it can also cause hair to become brittle and more prone to breakage. If your strands are visibly parched, it’s time to add more hydrating products into your regimen. While an ultra-moisturizing shampoo and conditioner are a good start, it’s worth considering a weekly repairing treatment, too — and one in particular has over 1.4 million people hooked worldwide.

Formulated with three different types of keratin and 17 amino acids, the Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 is a liquid treatment that immediately softens strands in just 10 seconds. The protein-packed formula adds back shine and softness to dull tresses., strengthening each strand with every application. What’s more, harsh additives such as silicone, parabens, benzophenone, mineral oil, and benzyl alcohol have been left off the ingredient list.

Shop now: $25 (originally $31); thebeautyspy.com

Here’s how it works: As you massage the deep conditioner into your hair, it forms into a creamy lather that mends split ends and untangles knots. The initial water-like texture allows hair follicles to absorb the treatment quickly, giving a healthy dose of nutrients to damaged cuticles. The brand recommends you apply it two to three times per week across a variety of hair types, including coarse, thin, thick, color-treated, and frizzy hair.

While the Moremo Water Treatment Miracle 10 is typically $31 per bottle, you can grab it for 20 percent off during Black Friday, (alongside its limited-edition winter scent down below). Don’t forget to check out the rest of The Beauty Spy’s additional Black Friday discounts.

