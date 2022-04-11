The oven is heating up. Vote in Round 3 of The State’s pizza bracket: The Extra Cheese 8

Now the dough is starting to rise.

The State’s 2022 Pizza Bracket shot out of the gate with the first two rounds last week. We are asking readers to vote for the best pizza joints in the Midlands. After all, everyone’s got their favorite slice.

The bracket started on April 4 with 32 entrants chosen by staff members at The State. The field was then whittled down to 16 in the next round. And now we’re down to eight.

We are asking readers to trim the field down again by selecting their top four favorites out of the remaining field in the poll below. This is certainly not a scientific or all-encompassing poll, but they say all is fair in love and pizza.

You have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, to cast votes in Round 3, the Extra Cheese Eight. Then look for Round 4, the Fiery Four, beginning Thursday, April 14.

So be sure to cast your votes in the poll above, and remember to save a couple slices for breakfast.