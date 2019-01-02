Ovechkin to skip All-Star Game

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has informed the NHL that he will be skipping this season's All-Star Game later this month.

Ovechkin's decision to rest up for the second half of the season means he must also miss one regular-season game, per league rules.

Ovechkin, 33, was voted captain of the Metropolitan Division team by a fan vote, his eighth All-Star nod since joining the league.

Despite being mired in a six-game goal-scoring slump, Ovechkin leads the league with 29 goals in his 13th season and will be looking to guide the Capitals to their second straight Stanley Cup title in the second half of the season.

The Capitals (24-11-3) are currently third in the Eastern Conference with 51 points.

The All-Star Game will be held in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 26, with the skills competition being held the night before.

--Field Level Media